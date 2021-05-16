By J.H. OSBORNE
KINGSPORT — Tuesday is Election Day in the city. Voters will choose Kingsport’s mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Kingsport Board of Education.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
While all voters have the opportunity during early voting, which ended last week, to cast ballots at the Civic Auditorium, on Election Day only those voters who are assigned that precinct are allowed to vote there. Voters must go to their assigned precincts. If you are not sure where you are supposed to vote, check online or call the Sullivan County Election Commission at (423) 323-6444.
Mayor
Mayor Pat Shull is seeking a second two-year term. He has two challengers: Brian Woliver and Michael Lathrop.
Alderman
There are three alderman seats on the ballot. Those seats currently are occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George.
The nine candidates for the seats are: Sara E. Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Cooper, George, Bob Harshbarger, Paul W. Montgomery, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh.
Board of Education
The two school board seats on the ballot are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean. The six candidates for those two seats are: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Hyche, Jamie Jackson, and Melissa B. Woods.
Alderman and school board candidates do not run by district in Kingsport, and city elections are not partisan.
State law directs that only individuals voting or legally assisting a voter can enter a polling place, and campaigning and soliciting votes is prohibited inside a polling location and within 100 feet of the entrance. Violation of these laws is a Class C misdemeanor.
The only advertisement or apparel that is prohibited inside a polling location is that which pertains to a candidate who is on the ballot.
For more information, including a sample ballot and list of precincts, visit www.scelect.org.