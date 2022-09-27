Center, Sullivan East senior Jenna Hare, and left, mother Beth, right, father Hank, after the student won a Student Recognition Award from the Tennessee School Board Association for Northeast Tennessee. She received the award at the annual TSBA regional meeting at Bristol, Tennessee Middle School, held in person for the first time since 2019.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: She won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night.
The senior, who plays basketball and volleyball, has a grade-point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top five academically in East’s class of 2023, will be one of nine students statewide in the running for $4,000 in college scholarship money to be awarded to the winner of the Student Recognition Award this fall in Nashville.
She also over the summer was the first recipient of the Bill Lane Award for high school athletes, the namesake of a longtime Kingsport Times News sportswriter, and in March attended the TSBA’s Student Congress on Policies in Education, or SCOPE, in Murfreesboro.
Jenna received her award at the Northeast Region TSBA dinner meeting at Bristol, Tennessee Middle School Monday evening, with her parents, Beth and Hank Hare, and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski in attendance.
Hank Hare is principal of Bluff City Elementary School and the brother of Andy Hare, principal of East High.
Jenna received an acrylic trophy from the TSBA, presented by TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, and a $100 gift card from Education Networks of America or ENA, an internet provider for public schools and libraries across the state represented by Bristol, Tennessee, native Dana Moore.
If she wins $4,000 later this year, it will be half from TSBA and half from ENA.
BOARD MEMBERS HONORED
In other recognitions at the first regional meeting held since fall 2019, TSBA gave out awards to school board members across the region on the first four levels, with Level V awards to be given out in November at the statewide TSBA meeting in Nashville. The levels represent boardsmanship activities tracked by TSBA.
Level I winners were Christopher Hitechew of Carter County; Pamela Botta, Crystal Hirschy and Josh Quillen of Greeneville; Beth Simpson of Johnson City; Jim Welch of Kingsport; Mary Rouse of Sullivan County; and Whitney Riddle of Washington County.
Level II winners were Keith Bowers Sr. and Danny Ward of Carter County, Julie Byers and Level I winner Welch of Kingsport; Mark Ireson and Paul Robinson of Sullivan County; and Chad Fleenor of Washington County.
Level III winners were Minnie Banks and Brian Wilhoit of Greene County; Level II winner Ireson and Matthew Spivey of Sullivan County; Glenn Fisher of Unicoi County; and Level II winner Fleenor of Washington County.
Mike Master of Washington County won the sole Level IV award.
SEEKing LEGISLATIVE INPUT
TSBA’s Emily Warren, staff attorney and director of government relations, and Ben Torres, assistant executive director and general counsel, also went over a survey seeking input on TSBA legislative initiatives for the 2023 session for the General Assembly. The five questions were:
• Should the General Assembly allocate federal TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money for social services in school systems?
• Should the state pay for Praxis tests for new teachers and those seeking additional endorsements?
• Should the state fund scholarships for paraprofessionals seeking a special education endorsement?
Welch said school systems likely would see “blowback” from those who did not get such assistance, but Torres said existing teachers would benefit if the idea gets more teachers in the classroom sooner.
• Should the state allow districts to hire teacher candidates that otherwise only need to complete their student teacher requirements to teach?
“I had to quit my job to do student teaching,” Grissom told the group.
• Should the state allow military veterans the option of obtaining a temporary teacher certificate while seeking a teacher degree and certification?
Hawkins County school board chairman Chris Christian asked why police officers, emergency responders and anyone could not be included in that offer. Torres responded that they could but that many veterans had expertise and training that did not fit into career technical niches like many civilian workers seeking to become teachers.