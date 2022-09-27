BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: She won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night.

Jenna Hare

Jenna Hare

The senior, who plays basketball and volleyball, has a grade-point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top five academically in East’s class of 2023, will be one of nine students statewide in the running for $4,000 in college scholarship money to be awarded to the winner of the Student Recognition Award this fall in Nashville.

