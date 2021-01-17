By RICK WAGNER
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Sullivan County Schools and Kingsport City Schools aren’t the only local systems that have recently built or are building new facilities in the county.
Put another way, the spring closing of Sullivan South High School as part of a three-school consolidation into West Ridge High isn’t going to be the end of new high schools in southwestern Sullivan County.
Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of Morristown-based Lakeway Christian Schools, in about a month plans to start preliminary work, including earth moving, on construction of a $40 million school.
The new school will be located on a 75-acre site on Fordtown Road near Tri-Cities Crossing, off Exit 56 of Interstate 81 near the interchange of I-26 and I-81.
The new school, projected to open in 2½ years, will be designed to serve 1,200 students. Initially, the two-story facility will serve grades pre-K through 12.
The plans come after Kingsport opened a $20 million addition to Dobyns-Bennett High School in August 2019, Sullivan County opened the more than $40 million Sullivan East Middle in January 2020, and the county is to open the more than $65 million West Ridge High near Tri-Cities Airport in August.
Sullivan South, Sullivan North and Sullivan Central high schools will consolidate into West Ridge.
WHAT WILL NEW CHRISTIAN SCHOOL BE LIKE?
In a phone interview Tuesday, TCCA President Britt Stone said the new school will be “something no one in this area has ever seen” — a Christian school with chemistry, biology, robotics and health sciences labs, as well as band and athletics facilities and programs, including two gyms for basketball, a football program with indoor practices, two weight rooms and a full contingent of other athletics including wrestling.
Stone, who was a football player at Liberty University, said the idea is to give parents who want their children to have a Christ-centered education an option that also gives them access to top-notch extra- and co-curricular programs.
“It’s really going to be excellence in all things,” Stone said.
He said the 75-acre campus will include 60 acres that are actively utilized. He said earth moving should start around the first of February with a formal groundbreaking likely in April.
WHAT ABOUT THE EXISTING FACILITY AND LAND?
Stone said that after the new Fordtown Road school opens, projected to be in the fall of 2023, the existing Tri-Cities Christian Academy, on state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport, will be razed to make way for a pre-K through 5 facility designed for up to 600 students.
“We’re going to demolish the old school and build a completely new facility on the site,” Stone said.
Temporarily, he said, pre-K through 5 will be served at the Fordtown campus, but after the new elementary school is built, the two schools will have space for 1,800 students total from the greater Tri-Cities and far Southwest Virginia.
The school is the former Tri-Cities Christian School, which merged with Lakeway Christian at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Stone said Lakeway Christian about five years ago merged with Cornerstone Christian Academy and most recently opened a new grades 6-12 school, a Lakeway Christian Schools facility, off Exit 4 of I-81 in White Pine.
The new school on Fordtown Road will be similar to the one in White Pine.
WHAT ELSE IS NEW AT TCCA?
Stone said the entire administration and about half the rest of the staff at TCCA are new for 2021-22.
“Lakeway took in Tri-Cities Christian,” Stone said of a change in the board of directors last spring. Tri-Cities Christian opened as TCCA Aug. 7 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that marked the last days of Tri-Cities Christian.
The school opened then and continues with in-person learning, which Stone said is doable because of the smaller student body, a registered nurse on site and precautions as recommended by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“It was definitely unexpected and challenging,” Stone said.
The facility also underwent upgrades and updates to better serve students and has almost 200 students in grades pre-K through 12.
He said school officials will work to grow enrollment as the new facilities and programs come online.
WHAT ABOUT A LOOK BACK?
In its heyday, Tri-Cities Christian, founded in 1973, had campuses in Kingsport, Blountville and Bristol with about 1,000 students in the 1990s, but it eventually consolidated all operations to the State Route 75 campus as enrollment waned.
The school made the news in late 2018 after a heavy snowfall buckled a metal roof and temporarily forced classes to an alternative location. In addition, it made the news again last year when the 12 Class of 2020 graduates had banners bearing their larger-than-life images set up in front of the school along State Route 75.