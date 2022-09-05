BLOUNTVILLE — The old Sullivan South High School pool soon could be shuttered because repairing a major leak and other problems would be too expensive.
Or could its salvation be the formation of a middle school swim team to feed into West Ridge High School’s team, coupled with more community use?
A West Ridge swim team member wants to see the latter scenario.
”DO WE PURSUE THE LEAK?”
Doing away with the pool would leave two in the Sullivan County school system: one at Sullivan Central Middle School, used by the West Ridge High School swim team, and one at Sullivan East High School, used by the swim team there.
“We’re looking at a significant investment,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said at the Board of Education’s work session on Wednesday. “The biggest question is: Do we pursue the leak?”
West Ridge sophomore Avery Padgett spoke to the school board during public comment at its voting meeting Thursday, advocating for the repair of the pool and efforts to start swimming programs at all three county middle schools to feed into swim teams at West Ridge and East.
Sullivan Heights and Sullivan Central middle schools feed into West Ridge, while Sullivan East Middle feeds into Sullivan East High.
“Last year, our (West Ridge) team enjoyed practice at Sullivan Heights much more,” Padgett said of that pool being deeper than Central’s pool.
Thursday, during discussion of the agenda item on the Sullivan Heights pool, Chairman Randall Jones suggested a systemwide survey to determine the level of interest in middle school swim programs, not just at Central Middle but also at Sullivan East Middle.
The pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School recently was used only by the Barracuda Swim Club, a non-school club, and hasn’t been used lately because the water heater is unable to keep the water temperature high enough.
“Pools are the most expensive things we have,” Rafalowski said.
WHAT WOULD SURVEY SAY?
Board member Matthew Spivey said getting a cost estimate first might be good, but Rafalowski said after the meeting the delay of the regular meeting from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 would give more time for a survey if one is to be done.
Jones also said there was no harm in delaying the decision since the pool is unusable because of the cold water, although Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard said the chlorine levels and such are being kept up, but an employee is spending about an hour each school day maintaining that and the water level.
Board member Mary Rouse said a survey of only students might show higher interest in middle school swim teams than one of parents, who might not want their children to get involved in too many activities.
BOARD DELAYS DECISION
Board member Mark Ireson at the Wednesday work session and again formally at Thursday’s voting meeting proposed tabling the matter until the Oct. 18 voting meeting since the only expense involved until then would be water to offset the leaks.
The board voted 7-0 to do that, with board member Paul Robinson saying the board needs to have a plan on how and when to convert the pool to something else if its days are numbered.
Jones asked Hubbard to get an estimate on fixing the leak. Hubbard said he would contact a Knoxville pool contractor about that, which might involve letting the water level drop until it stabilized as a way to start pinpointing the leak.
POOL TO AUXILIARY GYM CONVERSION?
“What do we do with the hole?” Robinson asked Wednesday. Rafalowski and Jones responded that Boone High School stopped using its pool and filled it in and uses that space for an auxillary gym.
Hubbard said the quote for a boiler replacement to heat the pool is $40,000. In addition, a leaking circulation pump will cost about $4,000 to rebuild.
“It’s going to be expensive to maintain that pool,” Hubbard said. He said the pool is not used during school hours by students in physical education because the school doesn’t have a certified lifeguard. However, Padgett said swimming is healthy even if you aren’t on a competitive swim team.
In addition, Hubbard said the pool is losing about 2,500 gallons of water a day, which Rafalowski said combined with the other issues begs the question of whether the expense of looking for the leak is worth it.
Hubbard said the cost to fix problems at the East pool was $175,000 for work done in 2020 by Tipton Builders of Knoxville. Construction of a pool and building at West Ridge, a controversial issue when it was not included in the school that opened in August 2021, has been estimated to cost $5 million or so.
Beyond that, Hubbard said a system that heats the pool building air and keeps humidity in check costs $20,000 to $25,000 a year in electricity costs, not counting the cost of heating the water.
POOLS DISAPPEARING
If the Sullivan Heights pool eventually disappears, it will share the fate of other pools across the region.
Rafalowski said the YMCA pool at the Kingsport Aquatic Center has taken the place as a regional venue for summer swim lessons formerly held at the old South pool. She also cited the closure and demolition of the former Legion Pool in Kingsport and the recent state decision to close the pool at Warriors Path State Park.
Elsewhere in the region, the swimming pool at Natural Tunnel in Scott County remained closed this summer and may not reopen.
The former Sullivan North High, now owned by Kingsport, had a pool that was abandoned back in the 1990s. Kingsport City Schools has not yet filled in or repaired that pool.
Jones on Thursday also asked that the county system gather information on middle school swim teams across the region.
As for West Ridge swim team members, Rafalowski said Wednesday that swimmers either drive themselves to Central Middle’s pool or are provided free bus transportation, which she said is piggybacked on existing bus routes and doesn’t cost the school system any additional transportation fees from bus contractors. She said school buses also are available to take West Ridge swim team members to the YMCA pool at the Aquatic Center as needed at no cost.