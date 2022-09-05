BLOUNTVILLE — The old Sullivan South High School pool soon could be shuttered because repairing a major leak and other problems would be too expensive.

Or could its salvation be the formation of a middle school swim team to feed into West Ridge High School’s team, coupled with more community use?

Avery Padgett speaks

West Ridge High sophomore and swim team member Avery Padgett urges the Sullivan County Board of Education to repair instead of close the pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School (the former Sullivan South High) during public comment at the Thursday board meeting. The BOE tabled the matter until its Oct. 18 meeting.
West Ridge senior night

The pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School hasn’t been used lately because the water heater is unable to keep the water temperature high enough.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video