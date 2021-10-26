BULLS GAP — Have planetarium, will travel.
That could be the moniker of retired NASA scientist Billy Hix. Thanks to him and an application from St. Clair Elementary librarian Rachel Horton, the Hawkins County school near Bulls Gap got a planetarium visit last week.
Hix also visited Clinch School, a pre-K-12 facility in Hawkins County, on Oct. 21, after teacher Britteny Rhoton applied from there.
The two Hawkins schools are among 10 to 12 rural schools he visits each year, although these were delayed from last year after COVID-19 issues last school year.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, students in grades 2-5 at St. Clair Elementary “had the opportunity to visit a planetarium in the gym of their own school,” according to Principal Mary Ann Davis.
The blow-up planetarium resembles a jump house of sorts, but inside the gym floor was the foundation for the blow-up, plastic sphere onto which Hix projected stars, constellations, galaxies and planets.
“It was just an opportunity for our students. We would never get to see anything like that,” Davis said, adding that selected students will get a “reward” trip to the planetarium at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport in the spring if COVID-19 conditions allow.
“It was in-depth,” Davis said, adding that it also was aligned to science standards the young students are expected to meet as they progress in their educations.
“This traveling planetarium is provided by Hix through a program of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. Mr. Hix and his wife travel to rural schools and provide an educational program inside the planetarium,” Davis said. It comes at no cost to the chosen schools.
Hix grew up in rural Middle Tennessee and travels the Volunteer State with his third mobile planetarium: his first was too small, his second wore out and his third is his last, he said, according to his wife.
“I visit about 80 schools a year,” Hix said, adding that he has served more than 72,000 students since he first began.
“They have seen how beautiful the cosmos is and how cool it is to be smart,” Hix said, adding that he was always the least-smart person in the room at NASA. “Everybody I worked with was smarter than me. That’s the neatest feeling.”
He said Clinch is one of the few schools he has served where high schoolers participated.
“You’ll see kids and teachers both grab the floor or swing side to side,” said Hix, who did astron- omy research for NASA and did astronaut training on equipment from 1979 to 2000 then took off a while to take care of his father and teach science teachers in college. He still worked summers with NASA but eventually retired for good in 2007 — except he is still the “solar system ambassador” for NASA.
He jokingly said that might mean he would be the first human fed to space aliens if they show up on the earth’s doorstep.
Librarian Horton learned about this opportunity through the Tennessee Rural STEM Collaborative Cohort she participated in during the 2020-2021 school year. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Of 30 hours of professional development, she said one hour was with Hix, which prompted her to apply for the planetarium program.
The school has about 170 students in grades pre-K through 5, but only 120 or so students in grades 2-5 participated in the planetarium program.
“It took about 45 minutes with each group,” Horton said of six groups of students who went through the program.
“A lot of them wanted to go back and do it again,” Horton said. “They were really excited.”
Hix said his rural school near Lynchburg, Tennessee, in Moore County taught students to be good farmers or farmers’ wives — but never to go to college because it made you too liberal.
He got his only paddling in fifth grade for saying he planned to go work for NASA after going to college. That was about 55 years ago as the United States was preparing to put men on the moon. He went on to Tennessee Tech and eventually got other college coursework, working for NASA during the space shuttle days.
He lives in Bedford County, near Shelbyville, and has an observatory on his property.
“I’m just doing this because I wanted somebody to do it for me,” Hix said of his mobile planetarium.
