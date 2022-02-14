KINGSPORT — A specific kind of work-based learning (WBL) has three incarnations in Kingsport City Schools, all with help and future employment opportunities from local businesses and industry.
They are: Transition School to Work (TSW) for special education students; health sciences including certified nursing assistants and pharmacy technicians, exercise science and medical assistants; and career practicums.
Claire Arbaugh, WBL coordinator for KCS, said participation in the program has ballooned from 11 students in 2018-19 to 20 in 2019-20 to 34 in 2021-21 and 55 in 2021-22, including 41 this spring semester.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Eastman Chemical Co. allowing those younger than 18 to work onsite has been a huge boost to the program, starting a pilot program this year with four in fibers production and two in fire maintenance. Silgan Plastic Enclosures also is participating.
Their comments came during a presentation by Arbaugh and Dobyns-Bennett High School teacher Bryan Kerns at the Kingsport Board of Education work session Tuesday.
Also, Arbaugh said 100% of CNA students passed their certification and almost all, basically those who wanted a job, got one with Ballad Health. She said the pass rate for pharmacy techs also was 100%.
SOME PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES
Murphy’s Automotive is new to the program, as is the nonprofit Smile Foster Closet. Others include First Baptist Church of Kingsport, the Kingsport Times News (which has a newsroom intern), GRC Construction, Blue Ridge Properties, Wallace Nissan of Kingsport, Kingsport City Schools, Grand Home Furnishings (for a student with an interior design interest), Lincoln Elementary, Robinson Middle, D-B and other Kingsport schools.
Four culinary arts students are filling positions in the D-B cafeteria and getting paid, Arbaugh said. KCS also has D-B interns in communications, maintenance and information technology.
On Feb. 28, the school system will hold a national signing day in the morning at D-B for students going to Eastman and Silgan.
That afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee, TCAT Elizabethton officials and KCS officials will gather at the former Sullivan North High, to open in the fall of 2024 as the new Sevier Middle for KCS, to have a ribbon cutting for the building construction and nursing programs that began operating there last month. They serve high school students and adults.
JOB OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND
As for employment opportunities, Bryan Kerns, math and fire sciences teacher and leader of the Pulaski Club at D-B, said that the Kingsport Fire Department hired 23 firefighters in 2021 and plans to hire about 10 annually for the next 10 years. The club, among other things, does prescribed burns in studying forestry management, a field that he said needs new recruits.
And that’s not to mention Eastman’s and British Aerospace’s operations and others across the region, including Tennessee Forestry that he said usually hires three each year.
As for emergency medical services, Kerns said the Sullivan County EMS literally is unable to fill all its full-time emergency medical technician and paramedic positions. “There’s no cap,” Kerns said.
KFD EMPLOYEES ARE ADJUNCT FACULTY
What’s more, 16 KFD employees have volunteered to be adjunct faculty for fire classes at D-B, including Chief Scott Boyd. Four to eight are on a standby list.
“These folks love what they do and they want to share it,” Kerns said.
In addition, some fire science students are fire volunteers and help teach their peers, which board member Todd Golden said is an excellent example of peer mentoring.
Kerns said his principles of fire and emergency services course is an introduction to the field, and he encourages interested students to join a volunteer fire department or rescue squad to get experience and exposure to the potential career path.
A new fire prevention and suppression class this year has adjunct faculty two of five days a week, and Kerns said the goal is for students who want to do so is to get close to a Firefighter I certification by graduation.
