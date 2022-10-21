KINGSPORT — Johnson Elementary School’s garden club has won a $5,000 grant from the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation.
The club is called the Johnson Sprouts and has established a pollinator garden at the school.
KINGSPORT — Johnson Elementary School’s garden club has won a $5,000 grant from the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation.
The club is called the Johnson Sprouts and has established a pollinator garden at the school.
The KCS Education Foundation supplies revenue for projects and initiatives that are not directly supported by state of Tennessee tax dollars or otherwise provided in the Kingsport City Schools district budget.
The aim of Johnson Sprouts is to create a pollinator garden to sustain and educate Johnson’s students, while working to keep the grounds safe and beautiful.
“The staff at Johnson are eager to continue supporting our Johnson Sprouts and volunteers in their efforts,” said Dr. Stacy Edwards, Johnson principal. “We are grateful for their focus on beautifying our campus while building leadership skills.”
The program allows students to practice knowledge gained from the classroom, and teachers are highly invested in the program to creatively engage all students and volunteers involved in the club.
“The Johnson Sprouts are truly honored to receive this gracious gift from the Kingsport Education Foundation,” said Dr. Lacy York Hughes, Johnson teacher and club sponsor.
“We have big plans for our pollinator garden and look forward to continuing to collaborate with families and the community to support the learning of all children of Johnson through the garden space,” Hughes said. “We hope to continue fostering student leadership at Johnson in order to inspire other schools to form their own garden clubs.”
Pat Turner, KCS Education Foundation president and a former Board of Education member, said one of the goals for the foundation is to encourage teachers and schools to seek grants for special learning activities for students.
“This grant is truly icing on the cake since it can involve all students, interested parents and master gardeners in our community,” Turner said.
For more information on the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation, go online to kcseducationfoundation.org.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.