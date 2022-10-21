KINGSPORT — Johnson Elementary School’s garden club has won a $5,000 grant from the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation.

The club is called the Johnson Sprouts and has established a pollinator garden at the school.

Stacy Edwards

Dr. Stacy Edwards, principal of Kingsport's Johnson Elementary School

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information on the Kingsport City Schools Education Foundation, go online to kcseducationfoundation.org.