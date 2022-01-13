NASHVILLE — The tnAchieves program has released its 2021-22 annual report: “Supports Matter.”
The report highlights tnAchieves’ statewide impact, provides insight on key programs and outlines a call to action designed to address higher education challenges created and exacerbated by the pandemic.
In a year when many students were faced with COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges, a news release said tnAchieves responded by strengthening existing programs and developing new strategies to meet every student where they are at scale.
Serving 89% of the state’s high school seniors and 86% of its community college graduates, tnAchieves provides mentors for first-generation college students statewide.
Below is a summary of the report’s highlights; the full report is available at https://tnAchieves.org/supports-matter.
• tnAchieves students outpaced their peers at Tennessee community colleges in first-year retention by 13 percentage points and 16 percentage points in six-year graduation.
• To date, tnAchieves students have given back more than 3.5 million hours of community service, and for the eighth consecutive year, tnAchieves has exceeded its mentor recruitment goal of 9,000 volunteer mentors.
• With support from the General Assembly, tnAchieves dispersed more than $220,000 in completion grant funding to the state’s most economically disadvantaged students in only two months.
• tnAchieves’ Summer Institute, in partnership with the state of Tennessee and Southwest Tennessee Community College, saw a 100% success rate this year with participants not only eliminating remediation but beginning college with nine college credits.
• tnAchieves created a proactive coaching model, COMPLETE, to work with students who face significant barriers in higher education. Once 10 percentage points behind, students who are economically disadvantaged are now on pace to graduate with their peers from higher income households.
“The annual report discusses the pandemic’s role in Tennessee’s higher education landscape. You will see a devastating decline in our state’s college-going rate, but also a call to action,” tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro said. “We believe that the damage caused by the pandemic, as it relates specifically to vulnerable student populations, can be reversed by placing students at the center of conversations and, more importantly, the work.
“As a nonprofit operating external to institutions, tnAchieves sees our role as continuing to be the voice of the student. We are also committed to building and expanding new and innovative programs designed to move the needle. The community’s support and trust means we feel empowered to be bold in the name of student success. We have never shied away from doing things differently.”
The report provides four call-to-
action items that aim to reverse declines in Tennessee’s college-
going rate and ensure all students have an opportunity to earn a college credential:
• Attack with a students-first approach.
• Increase community engagement.
• Expand tnAchieves COMPLETE coaching.
• Invest further in completion grants.
tnAchieves launched in 2009 with a goal of changing lives and transforming communities, a charge Randy Boyd, Bill Haslam, Mike Ragsdale, Rich Ray and Tim Williams set in motion.