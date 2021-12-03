Today is the deadline to apply as a class of 2022 tnAchieves mentor. tnAchieves has found 91% of volunteers needed across the state, but 700 mentors are still needed.
You can help ensure all TN Promise students have a local support system by completing an application at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply.
As work is being done to reverse negative enrollment trends brought on by the pandemic, mentor support represents a critical tool in ensuring the class of 2022 pursues a post-secondary credential. The class of 2022 has applied for TN Promise at rates not seen since before the pandemic.
“Fewer students went to college last year; however, we know that mentors matter,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Supports move the needle, and it’s imperative that every member of the Class of 2022 has access to a critical local support system as they navigate the college going process”
Mentors can serve virtually or in-person, depending on their preference. All mentors will be provided with the resources needed to be successful and do not need to have an extensive background knowledge of the college going process to be successful in serving students.
tnAchieves mentoring only requires a one hour per month commitment. While the time commitment is small, the impact on a student’s life can be significant. Interested volunteers must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has provided scholarships with mentor support since 2008. Those interested in applying or learning more can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply or contact Tyler Ford at (309) 945-3446.