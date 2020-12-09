NASHVILLE — For the seventh year, tnAchieves exceeded its goal of 9,000 volunteers by recruiting nearly 9,500 mentors to work with the Class of 2021 statewide.
In Sullivan County, however, the program needs an additional 11 mentors to ensure each TN Promise student has a local support system.
The mentor application will remain open through the end of January to assist those counties who have yet to meet their mentor need. The application can be found at www.tnachieves.org/mentors.apply.
“Though COVID-19 has presented various education challenges, thanks to the support of educators, civic clubs, businesses, elected officials, and individuals across the state, we exceeded our mentor goal," tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro said in a news release.
"This means more than 62,000 TN Promise students will have someone in their corner as we work to transition them from high school to college. Mentors are difference makers in our program and across our state.”
In its seventh cohort, 62,000+ students applied for TN Promise from the Class of 2021.
TN Promise provides last-dollar scholarship support for students attending community and technical colleges as well as four-year institutions offering associates degrees. Mentors serve as a resource, nudge important deadlines and most importantly, help students overcome barriers preventing them from going to college.