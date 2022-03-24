KINGSPORT — Pop quiz: Please describe TISA in one sentence.
Answer: Among other things, it gives public school systems more funding for special education, reading tutoring and career technical education students.
In a Kingsport Board of Education work session after a joint work session with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday evening, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse explained to the best of his knowledge how the TISA, or Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, plan would work.
BEP ON WAY OUT
TISA would replace the BEP, or Better Education Program, at least in its current version still being hashed out by lawmakers in Nashville. Moorhouse gave the board a glimpse at how TISA would work by showing a few pages the Tennessee Department of Education sent as examples.
The base funding is $6,860 per student, but things such as being from an economically disadvantaged family, a concentrated poverty area, a “sparse” population or rural area, a small school system, unique learning needs, being a K-3 student, using fourth grade tutor and being a career technical education student can more than double funding, the information indicated.
“We’re optimistic,” Moorhouse said, adding that Chief Finance Officer David Frye headed to Nashville on Tuesday night to get more information and compare data used for the formula with state education officials. TISA would go into effect in 2023-24, replacing the more than 30-year-old Better Education Program that has a difficult-to-understand formula.
PRACTICAL EXAMPLES
With informational slides, Moorhouse showed to the school board an example of an elementary student at one school generating $8,732 in annual funding and another $15,592, with middle school and high school students having various amounts based on their needs and classes they took.
For instance, special education students generate much more in the formula, as do students in more expensive career technical classes, Moorhouse said.
In addition, he said money for CTE is tied to completing a course of study or series of classes, not just taking and passing one class.
Left blank on the slide was a “charter” column.
School board member Todd Golden said an increase for each student in a charter school is a “back door” way of getting school vouchers in Tennessee.
“This has not been passed,” Moorhouse said. “This is still in negotiations from a legislative standpoint.”
In addition, neighboring Sullivan County school officials have expressed concerns about the uncertainties of TISA, including county Board of Education member Matthew Spivey of Kingsport.
He said a local match is required for the funding formula, and local funding bodies, according to county school board chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs, must take and pass a class on Tennessee education funding, as must school board members, directors and superintendents.
Spivey also said he feared “caption” bills would attempt further changes, and Jones decried a section that would allow charter schools to take over an unused school or use part of an under-used public school at little or no cost.
In addition, Jones said a fiscal capacity will be determined for each of the 95 counties and figure into the funding.
EXPLAINER RESOURCES AVAILABLE
On March 21, the TDOE released the final set of “explainer resources” for TISA, saying in a news release the “proposed student-based public education funding formula would focus on the needs of each individual student” to “ensure they (students) are prepared for postsecondary success.”
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, if approved by the General Assembly in this short election-year session, the TISA would invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and required local funds.
Also, it would include an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion. The TISA is designed to empower each student to read proficiently by third grade; prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success; and provide resources needed for all students to ensure they succeed, the release stated.
