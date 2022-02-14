Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East Middle School teacher Margaret Trent, who oversees a robotics program and helps students beyond East with VEX robotics too, is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
“I would like to nominate Margaret Trent for Teacher Spotlight,” East Middle Assistant Principal SaBrina Judd wrote. “Mrs. Trent is our STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and robotics teacher here at Sullivan East Middle School. She was recently named Sullivan County Schools Middle School Teacher of the Year.”
Trent also has been named the Tennessee VEX Robotics Teacher of the Year twice — during the 2018-19 season and the 2020-21 season.
BACKGROUND
Trent has worked for Sullivan County Schools for 13 years, 12 as a teacher.
Trent received her Bachelor of Science in education, with a focus on K-6, at East Tennessee State University in 2005. She earned a math endorsement in grades 4-8 in 2018 and a master’s in secondary middle grades education in 2020.
“The robotics program began while teaching sixth-grade math at Holston Valley Middle School as an afterschool program in 2017,” Trent wrote when asked to explain how it started.
“The program began with 10 students. Upon moving to Sullivan East Middle School in 2019, I began teaching STEM with a focus on robotics education. STEM classes are offered to all grade levels allowing any student the opportunity to experience robotics education through the exploration of the engineer and design process while also learning automation via programming skills,” Trent wrote.
ADVANCED COURSES
“Advanced courses are designed around competitive robotics using the VEX Robotics VRC middle school platform with 25 students participating. Students begin the engineer and design process in May of each year to begin preparations for the next competition season. Students create engineer and design journals that document the entire process over the course of the season,” Trent wrote.
“Team members submit their journals for review and participate in interviews for awards that can qualify them for a spot at the TN VEX Robotics Middle School State Championship. Additionally, students design, program, and drive their robots in 2 minute matches for the chance to attend the TN VEX Robotics Middle School State Championship, all in the hopes of moving on to the VEX Worlds Championship held in Dallas, Texas, in early May.”
FIVE YEARS IN STATE VEX COMPETITION
Over the past five years, Trent said, the teams in the competitive program have qualified to attend state each season. During the last two seasons, the teams received the Excellence Award, the highest honor at a VEX Robotics tournament.
“These awards have qualified teams to attend VEX Worlds. In fact, the last two seasons the team has had a total of two teams qualify to attend VEX Worlds. For the 2020-2021 season, SEMS had two teams attend VEX Virtual Worlds with one team placing seventh in their division, while another received the Design Award,” Trent wrote.
GOING BEYOND EAST MIDDLE
“As well as working with teams from SEMS, I mentored a community-based team last season. This team attended VEX Worlds 2020-2021 and were the winners of their division and have already qualified for VEX Worlds 2021-2022.”
Trent also is a Google Super Coach with the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation (RECF) and works with new teams in the area to help them be successful at tournaments.
“I am also an event partner with the RECF and host tournaments for teams to attend locally. Events usually house 40-plus middle and high school teams all competing for a chance to attend the state championship each match.”
