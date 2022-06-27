NASHVILLE — Of the four finalists announced Monday to become the next president of Northeast State Community College, three have direct connections to the region, two to the school.
One is the current interim president and one a former vice president, while another works for a community college in Southwest Virginia.
According to a Monday afternoon news release, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Search Advisory Committee has selected four finalists for the next president of Northeast State.
The finalists will participate in campus visits, including open forums with campus groups and the public July 11-14.
LIST OF FINALISTS, ALPHABETICALLY
The four finalists are:
• Dr. Robert R. Brandon, vice president of academic and student services at Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Virginia.
Brandon earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; a Master of Arts in English at East Tennessee State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English at Virginia Intermont College.
• Dr. Eric A. Heiser, provost at Central Ohio Technical College in Newark, Ohio. Heiser earned a Ph.D. in Education and Human Resource Studies-Higher Education Leadership from Colorado State University; a Master of Arts in adult and postsecondary education and a Bachelor of Science in business administration, both from the University of Wyoming, and an Associate of Science in business administration from Central Wyoming College.
• Dr. Connie Marshall, interim president at Northeast State Community College. Marshall earned an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at ETSU, a Master of Arts in education and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management, both from Tusculum College, and an associate of applied science in health science-radiology from ETSU.
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord. McCord, who moved from Kingsport to Nashville when he became commissioner, earned an Ed.D. in learning and leadership from the University of Chattanooga; a Master of business administration with a concentration in information systems from Kennesaw State University; and a Bachelor of Science in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
McCord spent several years in higher education as a Northeast State vice president, primarily focusing on workforce development, including leading the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing; leading the development of Tennessee’s first registered apprenticeship program through a post-secondary institution; and serving as the lead administrator for Kingsport's Academic Village.
The finalists’ resumes and other information about the search process are posted on the Northeast State Community College presidential search page of the TBR website: https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-northeast-state-community-college.
FORUMS COMING
Each finalist will participate in open forums with faculty, staff, students and the public who wish to attend. The forums are all scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus, with Heiser scheduled for July 11, Marshall on July 12, McCord on July 13 and Brandon on July 14.
The forums will be streamed on the TBR website and the Northeast State Community College website.
After the campus visits, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will gather input from the campus communities and forums and meet with the finalists to select one candidate for nomination to the Board of Regents.
Input and comments on the candidates may be submitted through an online survey that will be added to the search webpage. The board will appoint the next president, during a special called meeting to be scheduled later.
The TBR approved criteria for the next president at its quarterly March 31 meeting. The position was posted, and a 17-member search advisory committee was appointed, including three members of the Board of Regents as well as representatives of the college’s students, faculty, staff and alumni, and civic and business leaders from the community.
Chaired by Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport, the committee held its orientation meeting and a public forum on April 27. The committee spent subsequent weeks reviewing applicants and nominees before selecting the finalists.
The president is the chief executive officer of the college, which opened in 1966. Northeast State’s main campus is located in Blountville and the College primarily serves Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee.