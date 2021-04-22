Three Tri-Cities high school seniors have won National Merit Scholarships.
The three are:
• Sullivan South student Lance E. Pollack, whose probable career field will be in law. He won a scholarship funded by Mannington Mills Inc. Mannington sponsors scholarships for the children of its employees.
• University School’s Reilly Kate Wells, whose probable career field is mechanical engineering. She won a scholarship funded by Eastman Chemical Co.
• Homeschool student William J. Joyner of Jonesborough, also with a probable career in mechanical engineering and also with a scholarship funded by Eastman Chemical.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday released the names of the first group of winners in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. About 1,000 high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 140 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
The program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, according to a new release from NMSC.
Chosen from 21,000 who took the Preliminary SAT test, the finalists will compete for 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million to be offered in the spring of 2021.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors.
Corporate sponsors provide scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
NMSC will name recipients of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships May 12 and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards June 2 and July 12.