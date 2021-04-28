KINGSPORT — The city school board is to vote at its June 8 meeting whether to rezone students at three elementary schools for the next academic year.
During a five-hour mini-retreat on Tuesday, the board members also discussed the idea of moving Cora Cox Academy, an alternative school, to the current Jackson Elementary School when that school is shifted in 2024 to the current Sevier Middle building after Sevier moves to the current Sullivan North High/Middle schools facility in 2023.
Moving Cora Cox to the current Roosevelt Elementary also was discussed.
Kingsport City Schools Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash told the board about a staff recommendation for 2021-22 that would:
• Rezone about 75 students zoned for Adams Elementary to Lincoln Elementary, shifting students who live from Wilcox Drive to John B. Dennis Highway, John B. Dennis to Interstate 26, the Willowbrook neighborhood, Bailey Ranch area and along Wilcox near Eastman Chemical Co.
• Rezone about 25 students zoned for Johnson Elementary to Lincoln in the area from Eastman Road to Midlands, avoiding a dangerous pedestrian crossing.
• Rezone about 25 students zoned for Adams to Johnson off Moreland Drive approaching Colonial Heights.
The changes would leave Johnson with about the same enrollment but boost the enrollment at underutilized Lincoln and help offset overcrowding at Adams, which is near 100% capacity of 500 students.
The school system, when Sevier moves from its current home to the former North in 2023, plans to split Jefferson Elementary between Sevier and Robinson middle schools and make Washington, Kennedy, Roosevelt and Jackson in the Sevier zone. Robinson would take in the other part of Jefferson, inside John B. Dennis Highway, as well as Lincoln, Johnson and Adams elementary schools.
Nash and Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said multiple housing developments in the city are also driving the rezoning as well as the 157 students in grades K-11 zoned for the city but attending Sullivan County Schools.
In 12 to 24 months, Nash said, city planners have told KCS officials to expect between 218 and 351 new students moving into the new residential developments in every elementary school in the system, although Adams is among schools to be affected the most with 46 to 74 students.
In other action, the board:
• Heard Moorhouse say that Phase 3 of the DeJong-Richter facilities plan could come ahead of Phase 2. Phase 2 would build a new middle school in the south end of town and close Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools, while Phase 3 would build a new elementary to replace Kennedy and Roosevelt.
• Heard board President Jim Welch express support for the idea of building a new elementary school at the old Lynn View High School site in Lynn Garden, abandoning Kennedy and Roosevelt elementary schools in that community or possibly using Roosevelt for the new Cora Cox alternative school home and declaring Kennedy surplus for redevelopment.
• Heard Moorhouse say Jackson Elementary, which turns 100 this year, or Roosevelt could be home to Cora Cox and the current overcrowded Cora Cox turned back to the city for redevelopment.
However, he said Jackson would need about $3 million in renovation not included in the more than $68 million, 10-year proposed capital plan presented at a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen/Board of Education work session.