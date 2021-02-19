KINGSPORT — Three Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named finalists for the 66th Annual 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. It is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States.
They are Caleb Buell, son of Gregory and Audra Buell; Willa Rogers, daughter of Bob and Lisa Rogers; and Ty Young, son of Brent and Anna Young.
The three will compete with the top high school students in the nation for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million and to be offered in spring 2021.
More than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screening of program entrants.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
“On behalf of Dobyns-Bennett, I would like to congratulate Caleb, Willa and Ty for being outstanding student leaders,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said. “They excel in the classroom, lead co-curricular endeavors and give back to our community in remarkable ways. It is no surprise they were named as finalists in this prestigious competition. They will be outstanding representatives for our school and district.”
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his/her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which information is provided regarding the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school/community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors/awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
From approximately 15,000 students qualified as semifinalists, about 90% of the semifinalists are expected to advance to the Finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Winners for 2021 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.