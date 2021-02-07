KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School seniors Chandni Bhat, Caleb Buell and Ryan Herzog have been named among 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
They will be competing with top high school students nominated across the country.
Chandni Bhat
- is the daughter of Sunny Bhat and Kanchan Kaushik.
- She was among nine
- D-B students named named in October as Commended Students
- in the 66th annual 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, based in part
- on the SAT college entrance exam score.
Caleb Buell
- is the son
- of Gregory and Audra Buell. He was among 13 Northeast Tennessee
- high school seniors
- named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program in September.
Ryan Herzog
- is the son of Jeff and Shelly Herzog. He learned last fall he scored a perfect score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam.
“It is an honor to have three students identified as Presidential Scholar nominees,” said D-B Principal Chris Hampton. “This is the highest academic honor for a high school senior and I am confident Chandni, Caleb and Ryan will represent Dobyns-Bennett and Kingsport with great character and class as they progress through this prestigious competition.”
Established in 1964 by executive order of the president, the program recognizes and honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academic success, leadership and service to school and community.
In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrated exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.
In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
Annually, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
Application is by invitation only. Students are asked to apply based on their scores on the SAT or ACT or their nomination by a chief state school officer, the year of their graduation from high school, and whether they are a U.S. citizens or legal permanent U.S. residents. Students who qualify will automatically receive applications.
Applicants are narrowed to 600 semifinalists.
Important milestones for remaining steps of the selection process include nominees completing the national Presidential Scholars application in February, semifinalists being announced in April and national winners being announced in May.
Students chosen as scholars receive an all expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June for National Recognition Weekend featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.
During their visit, scholars have access to important national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians and scientists.