Three local high school students have been recognized by the College Board, two from Kingsport's Dobyns-Bennett High School and one from Sullivan County's Sullivan East High near Bluff City.

From D-B, Malik Gamble has received a National African American Recognition Program Award, while D-B's recipient of the National Hispanic Recognition Program Award is Oliver Winkler. The two D-B recipients were recognized at Tuesday night's Kingsport Board of Education meeting, although Oliver did not attend that meeting.


