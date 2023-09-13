Three local high school students have been recognized by the College Board, two from Kingsport's Dobyns-Bennett High School and one from Sullivan County's Sullivan East High near Bluff City.
From D-B, Malik Gamble has received a National African American Recognition Program Award, while D-B's recipient of the National Hispanic Recognition Program Award is Oliver Winkler. The two D-B recipients were recognized at Tuesday night's Kingsport Board of Education meeting, although Oliver did not attend that meeting.
From East, Anthony Torbett won an academic honor from the College Board National Rural and Small Town Award Recognition Program.
These programs carry no scholarship money but celebrate students' hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance, with an eye toward college admissions.
The academic honors for rural area, Black and indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.
“We are pleased to celebrate our students and recognize their great work,” Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Brian Tate said in a news release. “We are proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments. There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”
East Principal Andy Hare echoed those sentiments in an East news release.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate our student and recognize him for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of his strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, and AP exams,” Hare said. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”
The criteria for eligible students include:
• Having a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
• Making a PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grades.
• Attending school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or indigenous/native.
Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future.
At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.
“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process," Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at the College Board, said in a news release. "We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities. This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”