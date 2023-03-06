Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals, assistant principals and other school building-level administrators in the greater Kingsport area.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School’s newest Teacher Spotlight recipient is cosmetology instructor Gail Morris.
Morris is an alumna of Sullivan East High and has been teaching there for 26 years.
The East graduate earned a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University and also graduated from the Artiste School of Cosmetology in Johnson City.
According to East Principal Andy Hare, her students have been a mainstay among the top performing Skills USA cosmetology competitors in the region. Her students also place well at the Appalachian Fair and Upper East Tennessee Hairdressers Association competitions, he said.
Hare said Morris is excited about a dual enrollment program with TCAT Elizabethton, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, to start in the fall.
Students will be in class at East but they will also be enrolled at TCAT. After taking an assessment at TCAT at the end of the program, they can graduate with 120 hours toward the 1,500 hours of training required to take the cosmetology state board exam.
Morris said “it’s an honor” to be at her alma mater teaching and that she is “extremely proud of the numerous students that completed her program that have went on to have successful careers in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics and manicuring industries.”
In addition to her teaching career, Morris worked for Beauty Boutique in Bristol for two years and at Total Image in Bristol for 13 years. She was then able to come back to where it all began and succeed her mentor, former cosmetology teacher Helen Crowe, as the new cosmetology teacher at Sullivan East.
“Gail Morris is a true inspiration to our students. She is a proud alumnus that has dedicated her life to mentoring thousands of young people in the career that helped positively shape her life,” Hare said. “Her impact is monumental.”