West Ridge student Lindsay Chapman solos in plane

Lindsay Chapman, right and a 16-year-old junior at Sullivan County's West Ridge High School, recently became the third West Ridge student to solo in the FLIGHT Program, with retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Powley, left. The former Sullivan South High School ARJROTC head founded FLIGHT, which stands for Flight Lessons Instructional Grants Helping Teens 

 CONTRIBUTED BY

GREENEVILLE — Lindsay Chapman is looking to the sky for her future.

On Oct. 16, the 16-year-old junior from the Rock Springs area of Sullivan County became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video