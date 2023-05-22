KINGSPORT — Four local school systems have released data indicating anywhere from about 32% to 50% of their third graders have scored high enough in reading to pass to fourth grade with no further action.

That means from 50% to about 68% didn't make it, under a new third grade promotion law the General Assembly passed in late 2021 but that didn't go into effect until the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration
Evelyn Rafalowski

Rafalowski
Matt Hixon

Matt Hixon, Hawkins County director of schools
Edwin Jarnigan

Edwin Jarnigan, Rogersville City School director of schools
Rebecca House

House

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you