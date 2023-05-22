KINGSPORT — Four local school systems have released data indicating anywhere from about 32% to 50% of their third graders have scored high enough in reading to pass to fourth grade with no further action.
That means from 50% to about 68% didn't make it, under a new third grade promotion law the General Assembly passed in late 2021 but that didn't go into effect until the end of the 2022-23 school year.
FOUR OF FIVE SYSTEMS GAVE DATA
Hawkins County, Rogersville City School, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee school systems Monday supplied data; Kingsport City Schools did not. Of the four, Bristol did the best with about half of its third graders eligible to be promoted to the fourth grade based on test results.
Third grade standardized reading test results from Tennessee are being analyzed at every public school system across the Volunteer State. The TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program third grade English language arts or ELA scores came in Friday.
Some local school system personnel spent much of their weekends going through data they received late Friday, including Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who was still crunching the numbers Monday afternoon.
"We did all our retests today," Rafalowski said Monday afternoon, with the makeup day set for Tuesday.
Kingsport City Schools, when ended its school year last week, plans to start retakes Tuesday. Sullivan County is still in session this week.
"Retakes are starting this week: Tuesday and Wednesday this week at Lincoln, Tuesday and Wednesday at Johnson next week," Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Monday. "Summer learning pathway starts first week of June. We have not released summative data."
True said the Kingsport system is working with individual families and students "to make them aware of their score and pathways for those that did not score proficient."
For those who were in the approaching expectations category, don't pass a retest, are not exempt and don't win an appeal, attending summer school at least 90% of the time or free tutoring in fourth grade are options to move on to the fourth grade, although they can be held back there, too, because of scores.
For those below expectations, they must do summer school and tutoring.
ADEQUATE PROGRESS DEFINED
In both cases, students must show adequate progress in fourth grade ELA testing or they will be held back in fourth grade. The state Board of Education Friday announced that to get promoted, students who scored as approaching reading proficiency must improve by at least 5 percentage points on another state test given at the end of the summer learning program.
Meanwhile, the appeals window on the state education website will be open from May 30 through June 30, according to information online Monday that says parents or guardians must make the appeals.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
"Based on raw score data received from the Tennessee Department of Education, approximately 38.2% of Sullivan County Schools 3rd grade students achieved a score that met or exceeded proficiency on the April 2023 ELA TCAP assessment," Rafalowski said in a written statement Monday afternoon.
The raw results were that of 599 students, 116 or 19% were below exemptions, 255 or 43% were approaching, 167 or 28% were meeting and 61 or 10% were exceeding
Accounting for 142 exemptions, the results were 49 or 10% below, 180 or 40% approaching, 167 or 37% meets and 61 or 13% exceeds.
"District staff provided data to schools Friday afternoon and all families were contacted Friday night regarding their child's proficiency," she said.
"Students who did not meet the proficiency requirement are taking the ELA retake today and tomorrow. We will be providing further information to our families this (Monday) evening and tomorrow (Tuesday) in regard to the retake test and steps moving forward," Rafalowski said.
"We will continue to provide our families information as it pertains to Pathways to 4th Grade and also provide assistance to any family during the appeals process."
Summer camp in Sullivan County will run June 1-22, with June 23 a makeup day.
HAWKINS COUNTY
The Hawkins County School System announced Monday that based on raw score data received late May 19, 32.3% of current third-grade students scored in the two upper tiers of the recent TCAP test.
Students who scored in met or exceeded expectations will move on to fourth grade, while students who scored in approaching or below expectations will have to complete certain requirements for promotion to fourth grade.
Almost 42% of Hawkins County Schools' third graders scored in approaching expectations. Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he is proud of the students overall, meaning just more than 25% scored in the bottom tier.
“While the total number hitting proficient still needs to grow, I am proud of our students and teachers,” Hixson said. “An overwhelming majority of our third-grade students grew this year and are solidly in the top three categories as measured on the TCAP.”
Parents were notified of scores May 22, and students will be retested Tuesday, May 23.
Hawkins County Schools plans to continue assisting and supporting families through this process, Hixon said.
ROGERSVILLE CITY SCHOOL
"Based on the raw score data released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), Rogersville City School had approximately 35.5% of students meet or exceed the proficiency level on the 3rd grade ELA TCAP assessment," RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin said in a written statement.
"RCS had approximately 35.5% in the approaching category. This accounts for 71% of 3rd grade students in the top three of the four categories," Jarnagin said.
"RCS is committed to helping the students navigate through the other opportunities for promotion to the 4th grade. These include having a proficient score on the retest, 90% or better attendance in the summer learning camp, attendance during the school day tutoring at the 4th grade level offered by RCS or an approved parent appeal granted by the TDOE.'
The school began contacting parents/guardians Monday morning discussing the retest opportunity for Tuesday, May 23, he wrote.
BRISTOL
"Based on raw score data received from the Tennessee Department of Education on Friday afternoon, 50.7% of third grade students in Bristol Tennessee City Schools scored proficient on the ELA TCAP exam," said Rebecca House, spokeswoman for the Bristol school system.
"We have a total of 270 third graders, which means 138 students scored proficient, and 132 students did not. We communicated this information to families over the weekend, and students who did not pass re-tested today," she said in a written statement.
"As soon as we get the results from the re-take, we will contact parents to share their child’s score. Those students who did not score proficient will then choose their pathway to fourth grade," she said. "As we move through the process, staff will continue to be available to help families with summer school registration, assist with the appeal process for those who qualify and answer questions as they arise."