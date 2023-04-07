APPALACHIA — Last year’s Dental Explorer Day at Mountain Empire Community College got enough interest for a second round.

MECC Dental Assistant Program leader Dr. Emily Bowen and 15 students from area colleges and high schools welcomed Virginia Commonwealth University Dental School recruitment director Dr. Tiffany Williams and staffer Lindsay Smith Thursday to learn about the nuts and bolts of applying to dental school.

