WISE — The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of their own.

Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic violence incident. As 41 of her classmates, friends and local officials assembled near the former school’s auditorium, they remembered her as Melanie Ann Dixon — fellow graduate, marching band clarinet player and, to many who spoke about her, everyone’s best friend.

