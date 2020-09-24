ROGERSVILLE — As future generations enter the Rogersville Middle School athletic field house they will be reminded of what it takes to be a model “Warrior.”
On Wednesday evening, family members, teammates, teachers, coaches and friends attended a tearful ceremony officially dedicating the “Lucas Williams Field House” in honor of the 12-year-old academic and athletic star whose life was tragically cut short on July 18 as a result of an ATV accident.
RMS football coach Josh Kincannon said Lucas was a model student, a model athlete and a model citizen.
Future student athletes who see his name will have his example to strive for, Kincannon said.
Lucas would have been an eighth-grader this school year.
“We did not name this field house because of what happened,” Kincannon said. “We named this field house because of who this individual was, what he represented in the community, what he represented on that (football) field, that (baseball) field and that basketball court. What that individual represented to everybody that’s standing here.”
Kincannon added, “That individual is the perfect model for what a Warrior should be. What a perfect citizen should be. His grades were amazing. Perfect attendance. He was a ‘Yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am’ type of kid. He was a young man before his time. If I ever have a son, I hope he will be just like him because I loved that kid.”
The staff at Mooresburg Elementary School, where Williams attended before coming to RMS, wrote a poem about Williams that was read aloud by Kincannon during Wednesday’s ceremony. Each word of the poem uses a letter in his full name, “Caden Lucas Williams.”
It reads: “Caring, Athletic, Determined, Enduring, Notable, Loving, Upbeat, Charismatic, Active, Scholarly, Willing/Winner, Incredible, Loyal, Lighthearted, Irreplaceable, Ambitious, Motivator, (and what Kincannon identified as his favorite) Saved.”
“He soaked up the information,” Kincannon said. “He was the same way in class. He soaked up everything. And that’s what you (students) need to do. Soak up all the information in the classroom like he did. Soak up all the information on the field like he did. Learn like he did.”
Kincannon added, “I want everybody to remember and to model who he was. What he meant to everybody. And most importantly, the young man he was and becoming. And he still is because I know he is upstairs right now with the Good Lord and he is playing baseball because he’s on God’s baseball team right now. And I guarantee he is His starting shortstop.”
Adults and children wept openly together as the plastic covering was being ripped off the building’s exterior wall revealing the new “Lucas Williams Field House” artwork.
Lucas’ family stood in front of the artwork and embraced at the conclusion of the ceremony, and no one moved or made a sound until they were through.
Kincannon thanked his players who gave “110 percent” on the field this season despite their grief
“You know I love each and every one of you,” Kincannon said. “Before every game I always say I want you to give us so much to where I will physically carry you off that field.”
He added, “One thing I want to say about these boys is this year they keep telling me they want to play for him. ... They have shown how much they love him and how much they miss him, and they’re playing for him. I didn’t care if we went 0-7. I didn’t care if we lose every game. This (field house dedication) was my main priority this season.”
Lucas’s No. 45 jersey will be retired at the end of this season.