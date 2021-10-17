BLOUNTVILLE — Contractors and vendors expecting payments from Sullivan County might soon be able to just check their bank accounts rather than hearing “the check is in the mail.”
Sullivan County’s Financial Management Committee approved Finance Director Larry Bailey’s suggestion last week to immediately set up payment by automatic deposit into the accounts of contractors who provide school bus transportation to the county school system.
“The post office is increasing its prices and having problems nationally,” Bailey said. “It doesn’t appear it’s going to get any better. So we’ve been looking for better and more secure ways to send payments to our contractors and vendors.”
Bailey told the group that recently four checks were mailed to bus contractors, but only two of the checks made it to their destination. It isn’t the first time checks have been lost in the mail recently, Bailey said.
And that is bad business practice and also dangerous because when it isn’t known where a check ends up, it leaves the county open for potential scams. When a check is determined to be lost, the county has to take measures to stop payment on the check.
Bailey said current slow service from the U.S. Postal Service has made it more difficult to decide how long is too long to wait for a check to arrive at its destination and to make the call to stop payment.
The bus contractors who didn’t receive their recent mailed checks will have replacements hand delivered, Bailey said.
“They’re paying people, the bus drivers,” Bailey said. “We need to make sure their payments from the county get to them on time. Direct deposit is a good option, and two of the bus contractors already have agreed and provided us with their banking information.”
Bailey said the payments will be processed by the Eastman Credit Union.
Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski agreed direct deposit seems a good solution to making sure the bus contractors get paid promptly, which she said must happen.
“I don’t see the postal service getting any better,” Commissioner Larry Crawford said.
Bailey said the bus payment checks aren’t the only ones that have gone missing in the mail.
“We’ve had to cancel some good-sized checks recently because they didn’t make it to where they were supposed to be delivered,” Bailey said, noting one $30,000 check from the county was “floating around New York.”
“There’s nothing worse than a lost check or a late check,” Bailey said. “Direct deposit is the surest way to get them paid on a set date.”
Rafalowski said the bus driver shortage isn’t as bad as it was, but it isn’t completely resolved.
She said two of three contractors for the county school system’s bus service are now completely staffed, including mechanics and substitute drivers. One contractor, she said, continues to struggle to hire a full slate of drivers.