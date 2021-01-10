By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — If you’d like a piece of Sullivan South High School Rebel Band history, now’s your chance.
Since this is the last year of South High, which will cease to exist in May and be rezoned into the new West Ridge High School with Sullivan North and Sullivan Central.
South band booster Vicky Pinto said memorabilia, including framed T-shirts, framed marching uniforms, trophies, plaques and photographs, must find a new home.
“We have to get rid of all memorabilia,” Pinto wrote in a news release. “So, if you would like a piece of the Sullivan South Band as a memory of all the good times in the Rebel Band, here is your chance. Items not sold will be disposed, there is no plan to retain any of the items.”
Photos of all items are in a Google folder. Trophies are organized by year, and there are separate folders for plaques, shadowboxes and uniforms. Each item has an item number associated with it and is listed in a memorabilia spreadsheet. The link to the Google folder is https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yUWAHxK3KJI0SQOP-FjQQvTTScOrQl5p?usp=sharing.
“At this point, we are asking for a donation for any of the item(s) that you may want,” Pinto wrote. “To obtain an item, you must send an email to SSHSFundraising@gmail.com specifying the item description, item number, phone number and amount of donation. We will set pickup date(s) and notify you.”
She said all items must be picked up and paid for by April 15, 2021. If not paid for, items will be disposed of in May. Payment can be made via the band’s PayPal account at www.paypal.me/southrebelband.
Also, if your name was ever on a Band Perpetual Plaque, you can have your name plate off of it. Please contact South Band Director Heath Hopper, also the new director of West Ridge, at heath.hopper@sullivank12.net to set up getting your name plate, Pinto said.