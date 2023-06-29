Education logo

(The Center Square) – Tennessee teachers are looking for higher pay and benefits, more mentorship and development opportunities and more support from leadership, according to feedback from teachers across the state to the Department of Education.

The department received 1,000 responses to a November request for teachers to give feedback on a statewide listening tour. The department then pulled a representative group of 100 teachers to provide feedback in 10 cohorts. The group included representation from each CORE region, grade level, district and school type along with a range of years of experience.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you