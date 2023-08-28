BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA may lobby the General Assembly to lift a 1982-enacted moratorium on new special school districts in the state.
In addition, TSBA could seek clarification spelling out that local school boards can set qualifications for director and superintendent hopefuls beyond the state minimum of a bachelor’s degree.
The district meeting drew about 120 board members among 15 of the 16 school districts in the Northeast region to West Ridge, a school with more than 1,600 students that opened in August of 2021 as a consolidation of three small county schools.
SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS
In the first of nine regional meetings across the Volunteer State, TSBA officials in paper ballots polled Northeast Tennessee school board members from Mountain City to Morristown on those two concepts, which with enough support TSBA would put in its lobbying agenda later this fall.
One question asked whether lawmakers should allow county or city school district to convert to a special school district. Fourteen of 141 public school districts statewide were created through private acts from 1906 to 1975.
Ben Torres, TSBA assistant executive director and general counsel, told area school board members and other education officials being a special school district would allow a local school board to approve its own budget without local funding body approval, reducing funding hassle and more fiscal independence. Local funding bodies are either county commissioners or city councils/boards of mayor and aldermen.
However, he said the idea would not allow school boards to increase property or other taxes, only to benefit with less local government oversight from existing education funding steams.
He said the General Assembly establishes a property tax rate for education through a private act, although right now Kingsport does not levy a property tax specifically for education and Sullivan County has increased sales tax funding for education and decreased property tax funding by a like amount, amounting to mostly a “wash.”
“It’s not creating a taxing authority,” Torres said. “You would have to have everybody in agreement to work together.” Locally, Kingsport City Schools serves student in the city limits, which encompass Sullivan and some of Hawkins counties.
Still, Torres said other states allow school systems to operate more like special school districts, with a majority having what he called “financially independent” school boards, with 30 states having 100% financially independent boards. In contrast, Torres said Tennessee is one of 10 states with school boards financially dependent on local funding bodies.
Answering a question from Sullivan County school board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes, Torres said that even if the law is changed, formation of special school districts would require cooperation and agreement among affected local governments and school boards.
A Washington County school board member indicated it would be nearly impossible to make that system a special school district because of likely opposition from the County Commission there. Torres said lawmakers likely would seek common ground from commissioners and school board members before approving a special school district even if those were again allowed.
The “city-county split” of revenue based on the proportional number of students in local systems would remain the same, Torres said, and to build new schools would require the General Assembly to pass a private act after a series of public hearings and discussions.
DIRECTOR QUALIFICATIONS
Torres said legal opinions, coming from sources other than school board attorneys or the state, have questioned if a school board can set qualifications greater than the state qualification, which basically is having a bachelor’s degree.
TSBA asked in writing if school board members wanted lawmakers to clarify that “local boards of education have the authority to determine the qualifications needed when hiring the director of schools?”
Emily Warren, TSBA director of government relations and staff attorney, said TSBA recommends school boards also require candidates to have a professional educators license, have three successful years in administration, hold a master’s degree with a doctorate preferred and have other qualifications the board feels are needed.
Some boards require five years of teaching and five years of administration or a doctorate, Warren said.
“All boards are different,” Warren said, adding that some want a business-minded person while others want those with more extensive administrative or teaching experience.
Tammy Grissom, TSBA executive director, said after the meeting the proposal would simply clarify the law, not change it.