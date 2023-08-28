BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA may lobby the General Assembly to lift a 1982-enacted moratorium on new special school districts in the state.

In addition, TSBA could seek clarification spelling out that local school boards can set qualifications for director and superintendent hopefuls beyond the state minimum of a bachelor’s degree.


