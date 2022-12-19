Campus of Morristown College

The campus of Morristown College photographed from the air in 1983. Today, the campus has been converted into a public park.

 National Park Service

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011).

These closures remind us that colleges and universities don’t last forever. And although some of these former colleges were taken over by other institutions — the former site of Lambuth University is now a satellite campus of the University of Memphis — many former college campuses have left little more than a historical marker.

Bill Carey is the founder of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers cover social studies.