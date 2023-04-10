Free miners at Coal Creek

Free miners pose for a photo in Coal Creek, Tennessee, where miners who worked for wages were pitted against prison laborers who were loaned out to the Tennessee Coal Mining Co. in a convict lease program in 1891 and 1892.

 Illustrated American Magazine

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of columns about topics currently slated to be deleted from Tennessee’s eighth grade social studies standards.

Many people believe the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlaws slavery, but that’s not exactly true. The 13th Amendment bans slavery “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” A long series of nationally publicized events known as the Coal Creek War tested this concept.

