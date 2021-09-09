BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host a Tennessee Reconnect information session from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The event will take place on the Blountville campus but will offer a virtual Zoom meeting option for those who wish to participate online.
This informative session is free and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and NSCC. Send requests for in-person or virtual attendance by sending an RSVP to [email protected].
For those opting to attend virtually, once the request to attend is received via email, participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number to join the session.
On-ground and virtual session attendees can ask questions and learn more about the college and Tennessee Reconnect.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate’s degree or technical certificate. Adult students planning to apply for a Tennessee Reconnect grant should first create a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation portal: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Once you have created an account, select “Apply” and then choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”