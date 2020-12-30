BLOUNTVILLE — The new year will bring new vaccinations to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic into the arms of Tennessee teachers and others who work in K-12 education or child care.
The main issue for one local health department is it must first receive more vaccine shipments.
Tennessee has updated its scheduled rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, including moving teachers into a higher priority category and has created a Frequently Asked Questions link online. However, Sullivan County and Kingsport school system officials said they don’t know quite yet how, where or when the vaccinations will take place.
WHAT VACCINE DETAILS ARE KNOWN?
Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s health commissioner, said in releasing the updated plan Wednesday that it’s important for residents and workers to pay attention to the phases because of limited supplies and delays in receiving the vaccine, according to a Wednesday article by The Associated Press.
Piercey said counties could end up being at different phases of the rollout at the same time. She said the plan is focused on reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.
“It’s very good news. I’m very glad to hear teachers will get the vaccines,” Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. Cox said his first notification of the state’s decision to give teachers and other school system employees the vaccine sooner than later came via Facebook.
“I had a message pop up that the governor was doing a news conference,” Cox said, adding that a Jan. 4 conference call for directors and superintendents with the Tennessee Department of Education likely will include state health officials and shed more light on vaccine distribution.
“We had generally discussed when it came time for vaccinations how we would generally do that,” Cox said of consultations with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Cox said the distributions may take place at individual school buildings and/or the health department facilities, including the health department clinic and headquarters where the school system central office is co-located in Blountville. Another clinic is in Kingsport.
WHAT ABOUT CITY SCHOOLS?
Kingsport City Schools officials said the health department will be front and center in the distribution of vaccines to school employees. Sullivan, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee public schools would fall under the county regional health department, while Hawkins County’s health department operates under the umbrella of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department based in Johnson City.
“We will follow the guidance of the health department regarding vaccine availability for our employees,” KCS Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnston said in an email Monday afternoon.
Rachel Dean, interim public information officer for the SCRHD, said the department hasn’t yet received the vaccine and to watch for announcements and social media postings about scheduling and events. She also said a link from the state, updated frequently, gives information about which phase each county health department has reached.
Dean said the change affects public and private school employees.
“As you may have seen, it was announced today (Wednesday) that K-12 and child care staff have now been moved up to phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout,” Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced yesterday that they are preparing to move into 1a2, which means that we are now just one phase away from being eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” True wrote.
“We are still having continual communication with the health department (Vicki Johnston spoke with the director of the health department today) to get timing updates and information on how the rollout process will look. Those details are largely dependent upon how much vaccine supply the health department receives in the coming days.”
WHAT ARE CURRENT PRIORITIES?
The current rollout is focused on health care workers, including in-patient providers, first responders and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities. The vaccine is being offered through employers, health departments or hospitals, the AP article said.
The state also has a concurrent plan to vaccinate residents based on age, starting with people 75 and older. The age-based vaccinations will be rolled out through 10-year age brackets. Piercey said people age 75 and older should call their local health departments to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Groups that will be offered the vaccine after the initial phase include teachers and staff members of child care centers and K-12 schools, other first responders not covered by the initial rollout and people 16 or older who have high-risk health conditions.
Piercey said teachers have been “bumped up” in priority right behind health care workers because “we know how critically important schools are to the functioning of our society and our economy, not only keeping kids in school so that they can learn and be educated, but also keeping parents at work. If the kids are in school, then the parents can go to work.”
Industries in critical infrastructure categories are in subsequent vaccine phases. Workers in industries that aren’t specified in the phases will become eligible either as their age group is reached or according to their individual health risk.
Health officials said the state has received 170,000 doses of the vaccine and 90,000 have been administered. That doesn’t include tens of thousands of doses set aside for distribution in long-term care facilities.
Piercey said the state had hoped to reach a goal of administering 200,000 doses by the end of the year.
“We got tens of thousands of doses yesterday that were expected to be received a week ago,” Piercey said in the AP article. “So that’s put us behind. That’s one of those variables that we can’t control.”