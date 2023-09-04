BLOUNTVILLE — Officials in two local school systems say they have little knowledge of Tennessee special school districts.
In addition, they say they are unsure at best if doing away with a moratorium on the formation of such districts would lead to attempted special school districts locally.
"For a number of years, the Tennessee School Boards Association has supported fiscal independence for boards of education," said a booklet distributed at the recent Northeast District TSBA meeting. "Legislation that allows school districts to convert to special school districts is one method of accomplishing this goal."
"It did not come from any of us that I know of," Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said of a Tennessee School Boards Association query seeking to see if school boards across Tennessee wanted the 1982 moratorium lifted.
SCHOOL BOARD LEADERS SPEAK
"I'd have to have more information before I'd know my opinion on it," Jones said.
"I'm sure there are some systems that asked that question," Jones said. "It would just give a local system the ability to ask for a private act" to create a special school district.
During a Northeast District meeting of TSBA Aug. 28 at Sullivan County's West Ridge High School in Blountville, TSBA officials polled area school boards in attendance on that question and whether state law should be amended to clarify that school boards can place additional requirements to become a director or superintendent beyond the state minimum of holding a bachelor's degree.
The same poll will go to eight other district meetings before a fall conference where the matter may become part of the TSBA legislative agenda.
"I had never had anyone even mention that up here. I don't know where it came from," Kingsport City Schools BOE President Melissa Woods said.
"I don't anticipate that would be something that would be pursued here," Woods said. "That kind of caught me off guard. I hadn't heard about it."
CITY AND COUNTY MAYORS SPEAK
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said he had little knowledge of the issue, either.
"I haven't really looked at that question in a long time," Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said, although he said it was mentioned when he was a county commissioner and the number of county high schools was discussed before the county system went from four to two.
"It's not something I have strong feelings about either way," Shull said. "I haven't studied this issue enough to have an informed opinion on it."
However, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said as a District 3 state lawmaker in the 1990s he remembers conversations with Kingsport school officials about having two special school districts in Sullivan County, one east, one west, instead of a county system and systems in Kingsport and Bristol. Of course that was in the decade after the moratorium passed.
Venable said he's thought all along that all city systems could be special school districts, with property tax authority for schools only.
"We talked at that time about the school districts having taxing authority," Venable said.
TSBA ATTORNEY ADDRESSES PROPERTY TAX RATES
Ben Torres, TSBA assistant executive director and general counsel, presented the special school districts to the Northeast meeting as not being able to set property taxes to fund the districts but levying those tax set by the General Assembly. He also said special district school boards are able to spend the revenue without permission of the local funding body.
"The local board of education would have to vote to convert the current school district to a special school district," according to TSBA information in a booklet passed out at the meeting. "A legislative act would then be sent to the General Assembly outline how the terms of the converison would be handled (e.g., the structure, funding, current debt)."
The TSBA literature further said the decision "would take many months of discussing the issues and achieving local support from multiple stakeholders before submitting any such act to the General Assembly."
As for increased property taxes to fund school, the information said "a special school district would not automatically trigger an increase in taxes for the community.
"The decision to convert to a special school district shifts the responsibility to fund schools from the county commission/city council to the board of education though a legislative act approved by the General Assembly. The tax rate for education would be determined in said legislative act."
OVERLAPPING SCHOOL FUNDING TO END?
Further, the literature says, "If a county school district were to convert to a special school district, it is possible that the county residents outside of city or special school districts would not longer pay education taxes for those districts. However, the residents in the city and special school districts would likewise no longer pay taxes to support the county schools. Ultimately, residents would pay taxes that would fund the schools in which that resident resides."
A city school district by law gets an enrollment-proportional share of county education dollars plus whatever the city provides. Tennessee law requires counties to provide public K-12 public education and allows but does not require cities to do the same.
Other funding comes from local option sales taxes, half of which by law go to school districts in a county based on a percentage of student population, the state and the federal governments.
Venable said he's always thought city school districts should be considered special school districts and in effect be self funding.
As for where support might be strongest for a resurgence in special school districts, Venable said he believes somewhere like Germantown in Shelby County would be a good guess since most of the existing ones are in the Middle or West Tennessee.
Of 14 school school districts in Tennessee, five are in Carroll County, four in Gibson County and one each in Henry County, Marion County, Scott County, Williamson County and Wilson County.
The 14 districts among 141 statewide, along with their years of creation, are Bradford in 1917, Franklin in 1906, Gibson County in 1981, Hollow Rock-Bruceton in 1927, Huntingdon in 1919, Lebanon in 1901, McKenzie in 1917, Milan in 1945, Paris City in 1919, South Carroll in 1954, West Carroll in 1981, Oneida in 1975, Richard City in 1920 and Trenton in 1975.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Torres and other TSBA officials said if the survey results show enough school board support, TSBA will move forward with lobbying to end the moratorium on creating special school districts in the 2024 session of the General Assembly that begins in January.