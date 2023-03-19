A team of Wise County and Norton high school seniors demonstrated their solar panel cleaner for an energy and climate research seminar at the Science Museum of Virginia. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, left, with; Central High senior Isaiah Meeks, St. Paul Elementary School Librarian Rebecca Maggard; Central High seniors Seth Boggs and Gavin Collins; John I. Burton senior Zack Phipps, Wise County Career and Technical Center Principal Bill Austin, county Career Exploration Program Coordinator Bob Underwood and Central High senior Robin Underwood.
A team of Wise County and Norton high school seniors demonstrated their solar panel cleaner for an energy and climate research seminar at the Science Museum of Virginia. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, left, with; Central High senior Isaiah Meeks, St. Paul Elementary School Librarian Rebecca Maggard; Central High seniors Seth Boggs and Gavin Collins; John I. Burton senior Zack Phipps, Wise County Career and Technical Center Principal Bill Austin, county Career Exploration Program Coordinator Bob Underwood and Central High senior Robin Underwood.
Wise County Schools received its first electric bus in February as the division prepares for four more of the Thomas Build vehicles and installing charging stations at three high schools and the division bus garage.
WISE — Technology has helped drive education and transportation initiatives by the Wise County School System in recent months.
From programs and student initiatives at the Wise County Career and Technical Center to an addition to the division’s bus fleet, the school system is moving from traditional vocational education and transportation operations in 2023.
Career and Technical Center Principal William Austin recently saw a team of students from the school’s mechanical, design and data programs look at how to maintain solar panels’ generating efficiency by building a prototype panel cleaner.
The team brought its research to the Throwing Solar Shade event at the Virginia Science Museum on Dec. 6 after designing and building the prototype in only 10 weeks.
“The students from the other schools did good research,” Austin said, “but our students were the only ones to bring a working prototype to the event.”
While Austin said the cleaner project brought together several technology disciplines, the Career and Technical Center is also helping address a regional shortage of healthcare professionals in Southwest Virginia through the Claude Moore Scholars project.
The Claude Moore program helps partner Ballad Health, Mountain Empire Community College, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and local school systems to expose public school students to healthcare career options.
In the Career and Technical Center’s case, that includes school visits by Yvonna O’Quinn, the center’s registered nurse and certified nursing assistant program instructor, to area middle schools to teach sessions on topics like CPR. Other sessions bring guest speakers from various medical and non-clinical fields to talk with students about classes and training they need to prepare for various health care fields.
While students are getting more career-related technology and other exposure, the Wise County School System is readying for its own technology shift in its bus fleet.
Wise County Schools Transportation Director Mark Giles said the first two of five buses were delivered in February as part of $1.9 million federal Environmental Protection Agency grants awarded in 2022.
Giles said charging stations are being installed at the county’s three high schools, and all five buses will go operational on regular routes at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.