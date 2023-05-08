Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals, assistant principals and other school building-level administrators in the greater Kingsport area.
BLUFF CITY — Anna Armstrong of Sullivan East High School has become the latest in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
East alumnus who returned to teach
“Ms. Armstrong is a proud alumnus of Sullivan East High School,” East High Principal Andy Hare wrote in nominating her for the award.
“She earned her bachelors of arts from Berea College in Kentucky and earned her masters in education from Lincoln Memorial University,” Hare wrote. “She holds licenses as a K-12 Physical Education teacher and is a certified Red Cross safety instructor and lifeguard instructor.”
Hare said Armstrong is in her 19th year teaching physical education, including five at Blountville Middle and the past five years at Sullivan East High.
“In addition to teaching, Armstrong served as a track coach at Blountville and has been the head coach of the Patriot Swim Team for the past five seasons,” Hare wrote.
Reviving swim program
“Armstrong, along with her swimmers, parents and assistant coaches, has been instrumental in reviving the Patriot Swim program,” Hare wrote. “She has worked tirelessly at building the program by hosting swim camps for the community, creating swimming classes as part of the PE curriculum at the school.”
Hare said she also worked to have East hosting swim meets during the season for the first time in more than two decades.
“I am in awe at the passion and dedication that Ms. Armstrong has for her craft. She has brought so much pride to our school through her efforts to revive our swim program. Because of her efforts, dozens of our students have found a new outlet to compete and fulfill their dreams through swimming,” Hare said.
“She has so much ownership and pride in her community. In addition to her teaching and coaching responsibilities, she is always looking for grants to enhance her classroom and helping out our school by chairing events, like the 50th Anniversary Committee in 2017-2018. She inspires me everyday.”
Armstrong said, “It is an honor to get to give our students the best opportunities possible. I love to see them achieve their goals and reach their full potential.”
Teaching efforts extend into the community
Hare also wrote that Armstrong’s passions do not end with her efforts at Sullivan East.
“When she is not teaching and coaching she is providing swim lessons to the community and has become an expert kayaker,” Hare said. “Her kayaking experience has led her to organize multiple programs and provide guided trips for the Oak Island, North Carolina, parks and recreation department.”
Hare added, “Anna Armstrong is the true example of what we want our graduates to become. A great person, a believer in others, and a great citizen.”