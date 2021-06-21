Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
DUFFIELD — Duffield Primary School would like to nominate Mrs. Tiffany Scott for the Teacher Spotlight. Mrs. Scott has been a special education teacher in Scott County for 17 years.
Mrs. Scott is a hardworking, caring, dedicated educator. This school year has been extra difficult, but Mrs. Scott has worked diligently to ensure students get the services needed while in person or on remote learning. She works extra hours setting up meetings, writing educational plans, and helping students to be successful. She takes time to meet with students daily, work and communicate with classroom teachers, and provide guidance and support to the families of her students.
Mrs. Scott has even been known to make trips to students’ homes to drop off needed materials and school work, or just to provide that extra support that so many of her students need. She goes above and beyond each day. Lastly, Mrs. Scott is always willing to be a mentor to new teachers coming into our school system and does a fantastic job. She makes new special education teachers feel comfortable with asking and receiving help and guidance when needed.
Mrs. Tiffany Scott is a valuable asset to our DPS family. She helps guide learning for her students and is successful due to her creative, positive and vibrant attitude. We are ecstatic to have her as part of our team.