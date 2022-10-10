Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
Faver is a 10-year veteran math teacher, time all spent at his alma mater.
The 2008 East graduate also is an alumnus of King University, from which he holds a master of education and is currently working on his educational specialist degree.
Faver has been a very effective algebra II teacher, having earned an effectiveness of Level 5 consistently over his career. King honored him with the Young King Alumni Achievement Award last year.
Coach Faver said, “I can’t hide my Patriot pride!” when asked what it is like teaching at the same school he used to attend. He said he loves being able to give back to the school and community that gave him so much while he was a student.
“Sullivan East has some of the best and brightest, and it is an honor to get to work with such an amazing group of students each and every day,” Faver said.
In addition to being a Level 5 teacher, Faver has excelled being the head boys basketball coach for the Patriots. He has been named as both the Northeast Tennessee and Three Rivers Conference Coach of the Year and led his teams to the conference and district championships in 2021.
“I think it is very important that our student-athletes see our coaches as well-rounded and diverse in their profession,” East High Principal Andy Hare said. “Coach Faver personifies what the expectation is of the ‘teach-coach’ responsibilities. He is a very successful math teacher, and that same type of preparedness translates to being equally effective as a basketball coach.”
Hare said he values former East students who return to teach at the eastern Sullivan County school.
“It excites and energizes me to see our alumni be successful. It thrills me even more to see them succeed here. Coach Faver is a great example of what hard work and dedication will get you.”
Teacher Spotlight recipients are recognized in select Monday print and online newspaper articles and receive a gift card in recognition of their work and dedication. School administrators who want to nominate a teacher should email rwagner@timesnews.net or the Times News reporter who covers their school system.