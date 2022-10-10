Spotlightlogo

Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.

Dillon Faver

Faver

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Teacher Spotlight recipients are recognized in select Monday print and online newspaper articles and receive a gift card in recognition of their work and dedication. School administrators who want to nominate a teacher should email rwagner@timesnews.net or the Times News reporter who covers their school system.