KINGSPORT — A local math teacher and coach of an award-winning underwater robotics team is in this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
"Mrs. Erica Gardner is an incredible Algebra 1 teacher, an incredible relationship builder and the underwater robotics coach of the R-Matey's at D-B EXCEL," Shanna Hensley, principal of the school, said in her nomination of Hensley.
Since Gardner has coached the underwater robotics team, it has received the following awards:
• 2019 Regional Competition: Won the Marketing and Professors Award. Also advanced to the International Competition.
• 2021 International Competition:Placed in the top 20
• 2021 Regional Competition: Won the Marketing & Judges Awards. Also, advanced to the International Competition.
• 2021 International Competition: Placed in the top 10
Erica attended high school in Gate City, Virginia, and went on to further her education at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City with a major in mathematics and a minor in secondary education.
"Mrs. Gardner worked as a substitute teacher for Kingsport City Schools and a sales associate for Old Navy before joining the DBE team," Hensley said. "She absolutely loves to cook, especially if she is baking. She is fond of kayaking, Project Runway and embroidering.
"She is mildly obsessed with her dogs — Teddy, Jax, and Lily —and enjoys giving her embroidered goods to those she loves. When Erica is not sewing gifts for loved ones or floating down the river in her kayak, she can be found in the kitchen canning her home-grown garden goods.
Gardner is the youngest of four; she has one sister and two brothers. Teaching runs in Mrs. Gardner’s family: her mother-in-law was her high school math teacher.
She is married to her high school sweetheart, Zach Gardner, who is an engineer at Eastman Chemical Co. They are the proud parents of Eleanor Claire, their 2-year-old daughter.
"She is extremely excited to be working in a collaborative environment surrounded by teachers and students who are excited about learning and who embrace all avenues and environments in which learning takes place," Hensley said.