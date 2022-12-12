Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.
And his building administrator said he stays calm through all those activities.
Nominated by Sullivan Central Middle School Principal Jonathon Fields, Fischer is the latest in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“Mr. Steve Fischer is the kind of teacher that every student likes. Whether it is his gentle nature or his willingness to do whatever is needed to make sure every student has the best chance to succeed — he makes students happy to be in his classroom,” Fields said in nominating Fischer. “He has a calmness about him that makes everyone feel welcome.”
Fischer this school year is teaching eighth grade math and science, but he has also taught social studies in years past. He serves as head track coach, one of the school’s Beta Club sponsors and is the school’s technology coach.
He graduated from the University of Kentucky with his bachelor’s degree in 2002 and later earned his master’s degree from Tusculum University in 2007.
He has taught in Sullivan County for his entire career, at Holston Middle School for 18 of those years and the last two at Sullivan Central Middle School, the merger of Holston and Blountville middle schools.
“Mr. Fischer’s mother was a middle school teacher and was one of the very best (I had her for 7th grade math myself),” Fields said.
“It was not surprising to me when I learned that he became a teacher and also had a talent for helping students learn. Students enjoy being in his class because he cares about them and you can sense the warmth in his voice and the positive energy in his attitude when he interacts with students.”
Fields said Fischer’s colleagues also “adore him. He is always lending a hand to help any of them with any problem — especially technology concerns or issues. He is willing to arrive early or stay late to accomplish any task that is needed in our school.
“It is a regular occurrence for ‘DJ Fischer’ to be sharing his time at our school dances ensuring that the music is playing and it is fun for our kids. There are not many folks who would volunteer to work every single dance that a school hosts. That is just the kind of man and teacher that Steve Fischer is,” Fields said.
“He is a great teacher, great friend to all and a tremendous asset to our students and school.”