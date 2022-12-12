Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.

BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.

