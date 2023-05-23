Left to right, Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton practical nursing program faculty: Renee Hensley, registered nurse and nursing program director; Melissa Price RN; April Bowman, RN; Melinda Douglas, RN; Meredith Pardee, RN; and Kimmie Tipton, RN. Not pictured is Sherron Prosser, clinical adjunct instructor.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton’s most recent three quarters first-time pass rate for tests to become practical nurses were 100%, 100% and the last quarter 95%, said Renee Hensley, practical nursing director for TCAT Elizabethton.
The program offers classes in Elizabethton, Kingsport and Johnson City. The percentages are for the National Council Licensure Examination known as NCLEX. It is administered through the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, an independent and not-for-profit group.
The faculty members are: Renee Hensley, registered nurse and nursing director, teaches Pharmacology I and Maternal Newborn as a first-term instructor; Melissa Price RN, teaches Adult Medical Surgical I and Mental Health in second term; April Bowman, RN, teaches Basic Nursing, Fundamentals of Nursing in first term; Melinda Douglas, RN, teaches Care of Children and Adult Medical Surgical II in third term; Meredith Pardee, RN, teaches Pharmacology II and Adult Medical Surgical II and Simulation Lab in the third term; Kimmie Tipton, RN, teaches Anatomy and Physiology and Simulation Lab in first term; and Sherron Prosser, a clinical adjunct instructor.