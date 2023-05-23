Practical nursing faculty at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton

Left to right, Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton practical nursing program faculty: Renee Hensley, registered nurse and nursing program director; Melissa Price RN; April Bowman, RN; Melinda Douglas, RN; Meredith Pardee, RN; and Kimmie Tipton, RN. Not pictured is Sherron Prosser, clinical adjunct instructor.

 TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY OR TCAT ELIZABETHTON VIA BOB ROBINSON

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton’s most recent three quarters first-time pass rate for tests to become practical nurses were 100%, 100% and the last quarter 95%, said Renee Hensley, practical nursing director for TCAT Elizabethton.

The program offers classes in Elizabethton, Kingsport and Johnson City. The percentages are for the National Council Licensure Examination known as NCLEX. It is administered through the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, an independent and not-for-profit group.

