BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT Elizabethton, had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a Pinning Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College.

According to instructor Melinda Douglas, these were the first graduates from the TCAT operation at the former Sullivan North High School in Kingsport.

