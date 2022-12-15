BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT Elizabethton, had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a Pinning Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College.
According to instructor Melinda Douglas, these were the first graduates from the TCAT operation at the former Sullivan North High School in Kingsport.
Graduates by program and county of residence are: Klelicha Allen, Sarah Boone and Quantika Swinton of Buncomb County, North Carolina;
Noah Arnett, Kristen Coffindafter and Michael Cross of Carter County;
Sundae Dean and April Staton of Hawkins County;
Jessica Mowel of Greene County;
Katelyn Daniels, Jordan Galloway, Hannah Gibson, Franchesca Hopkins, Natashia Osborne, April Patrick, Yolanda Perez, Tiffany Rodriguez and Robin Wilson of Sullivan County; and
Krystal Merz, Harley Murray, Jeremy Peterson and Greyson Scott of Washington County.
TCAT practical nursing instructors wished their graduating students all the best as they embark on their new careers in the nursing field.
Instructors were first term: Kimmie Tipton and April Bowman; second term: Melissa Price and Renee Hensley; and third term: Melinda Douglas and Meredith Pardee.