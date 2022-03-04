NASHVILLE — The search advisory committee assisting with locating the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown has selected two finalists for the position.
Both will participate in public interviews on the Morristown campus on March 14, the next step in the selection process.
The TCAT Morristown’s service area includes Hawkins County and the Kingsport portion of Hawkins County and it has a satellite campus at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park near Surgoinsville.
The finalists are:
• Susanne Cox, currently vice president of TCAT Morristown
• Mark A. Hurst, currently vice president for business and finance at Morristown-based Walters State Community College.
The finalists’ resumes and other information about the search are available for review on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-tcat-morristown.
The March 14 campus interviews with the finalists are open to the public and scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with Cox, followed by Hurst at approximately 10:15 a.m. Recordings of the forums will be posted on the website above.
To observe the interviews live online, contact TBR Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources April Preston at april.preston@tbr.edu or (615) 366-4404 for a video link.
For more information on the in-person interviews, contact TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young at jerry.young@tcatmorristown.edu or (423)763-1501.
The next president will succeed Young, who is retiring at the end of April after five years as TCAT Morristown’s president and 33 years of service in the TBR system.
After the campus forums, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review input from the campus community and public and then make a recommendation to the board for a single candidate. The board will consider the chancellor’s recommendation and appointment of the next president at a future meeting.
The board approved criteria for the next president during a meeting Dec. 20. An 18-member search advisory committee was appointed to assist in the search. Chaired by Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport, the committee included Regents Joey Hatch and Danni Varlan and representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, students and alumni and civic and industry leaders.
TCAT Morristown is one of the 27 public Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, which, along with the state’s 13 community colleges, are governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.
More information about the college is available at the college’s website https://tcatmorristown.edu/
The Tennessee Board of Regents governs The College System of Tennessee, the state’s public community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus.
