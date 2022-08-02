SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course.
Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school to the Hawkins County IDB at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Johnson said the new cosmetology class is full and all of the equipment has been installed. The new class will start at the beginning of the fall trimester, which is Sept. 6.
Johnson also gave some updates on the truck driving class that the campus is getting started. He said they received the class curriculum from the Tennessee Board of Regents and started looking for an instructor.
“We hope to have this instructor on board by the tentative date, Sept. 1,” Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to be ready to start the class. We need an instructor that’s going to help plan things.”
Johnson said the class will be around 222 class hours, with an additional 36 hours for anyone seeking a HazMat endorsement.
Johnson also addressed price, and while he couldn’t give an exact figure, he said the class would most likely be cheaper than others in the region.
“The only thing I can say right now since you know we’ve put these hours on it, I’m thinking it’s going to go along with our fee schedule,” Johnson said. “I’ll just throw this in there. I know that we will be a better deal than about anybody around that does truck driving training because it’ll go along with our fee schedule.”
Johnson said they have been working with other TCAT campuses, including TCAT Knoxville and TCAT Crossville, to look at their truck driving curriculum and get suggestions for the new program in Hawkins County.
Johnson was not able to provide a start date but said it would most likely start offering the program sometime in 2023.
