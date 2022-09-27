SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course.
Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about the program to the Hawkins County IDB at its regular meeting on Thursday.
The school has been working on starting a truck driving program for many years but was stalled by COVID and then had to wait until this year when it received funding from the state.
Johnson announced at the meeting that an instructor, who will start on Monday, has been hired. While Johnson did not give the teacher’s identity, he said the new hire has over 3 million miles of truck driving experience.
“I was very impressed with him,” Johnson said. “I think he’s gonna be a good addition to our staff.”
The new instructor’s first task will be to visit TCATs in other places like Knoxville, Crossville and possibly even Jackson to see how their truck driving programs are run.
Johnson also announced that the school has purchased two trucks for the course and is working to prepare the site and classrooms for this new addition.
Johnson said the school is hoping to start the class in January and has already started a waitlist for the program. The course will last seven to eight weeks or 222-course hours and will conclude with the drivers receiving their Class A CDL.
“So we’re excited about everything that’s going on,” Johnson said. “We’ve made some good progress, I think, in terms of getting to where we are. I thought about how these trucks are not only going to be billboards for the school, but they’re going to be billboards for Phipps Bend because that’s where they’re going to be coming from.”
Johnson said he has already been contacted by two truck driving companies who are looking for a new training school to partner with.
“We’re all excited about just really where this is gonna go and what it’s going to lead to, and so hopefully, it’ll connect us,” Johnson said. “I had two calls last week from companies that used a certain driver-training company in the area that’s going to close down in December. So automatically they’re looking to us, so I’m hoping to grow some partnerships out of this.”
Johnson also spoke about whether students can use financial aid toward these classes. According to the financial aid department at TCAT, it isn’t off the table, but there are concerns the program may not have enough hours to justify allowing students to use financial aid.
Johnson also said the school has seen its highest enrollment numbers in years due to its new cosmetology program.