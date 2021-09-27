ELIZABETHTON — Because of continued high COVID-19 transmission rates in the community, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton is extending its face covering requirement through Oct. 31, college president Dean Blevins announced Monday afternoon.
Face covering will be required for all TCAT Elizabethton students, faculty, staff and visitors when indoors and in the presence of others regardless of vaccine status.
TCAT Elizabethton will continue to monitor COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents for guidance.