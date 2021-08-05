ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, known as TCAT Elizabethton, is postponing its previously scheduled in-person graduation ceremony next week. The reason is increases in the Delta variant of COVID-19.
"We have decided to postpone the previously schedule TCAT Elizabethton graduation ceremony scheduled for next Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. in Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan College because of the dramatic increase in local COVID cases due to the Delta variant," Dean said in a statement Thursday.
"We will reschedule the event as soon as we can provide the necessary safety measures for our college community," Blevins said. "I hope any negative impact will be minimal; however the health and safety for all of our faculty, staff students and their families is paramount."