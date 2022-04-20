ELIZABETHTON/BLOUNTVILLE — Welding was the preferred choice of study at the NC3 National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Thursday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
TCAT welcomed 42 high schoolers into its career technical education programs, including 13 in welding.
Also Thursday, Northeast State held its first such National Career and Technical Education Letter of Intent Signing Day, welcoming three students committed to attending the college for the 2022-23 school year.
WHAT ARE NC3 CEREMONIES?
The ceremonies were part of a national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which mirrors the NCAA’s national signing day for athletes. The event honors students entering a technical education field and celebrates the dignity of work.
NC3 seeks to build a workforce to meet business and industry needs by connecting employers and educational institutions to foster training and job opportunities. For more information, go online to https://nc3.net/signingday/.
FIRST NORTHEAST EVENT
Signing on with Northeast State were Eli Richardson and Seth Snyder of Sullivan East High School and Savannah Giles of David Crockett High School.
Richardson and Snyder are getting machine tool technology certificates before they graduate high school and then are pursuing associate's degrees in that field at NSCC, while Giles is on the same path for emergency medical technology.
The trio donned NSCC caps and signed letters of intent while being celebrated by faculty, staff, parents and community members.
“We are honored these students have chosen to continue their education at Northeast State,” said Dr. Connie Marshall, interim president. “This ceremony validates their commitment to technical education as a career path, and we are delighted to welcome them to the college.”
TCAT SIGNINGS
Meanwhile at TCAT, which has had signing day in the past, 42 new students for the 2022-23 school year took part in the ceremony Thursday.
Among the 42 were 13 in welding, seven in cosmetology, four each in phlebotomy and industrial electricity, three each in automotive technology and diesel-powered equipment technology, two in pipefitting and one each in advanced manufacturing, building construction technology, computer information technology, criminal justice and HVAC/refrigeration.
From Sullivan County and its cities, Dobyns-Bennett seniors Donovan Tracy and Tanner Trent are both headed into the welding program, while Seth Duckett of Tennessee High is going into pipefitting.
Other high schools represented by signing students at the TCAT are Unicoi, Happy Valley, Johnson County, Elizabethton, Unaka and Hampton.
FULL TCAT LIST
Following is a complete list of the TCAT ceremony participants by field of study, listing instructors:
Welding (13 students)
Dale Hicks, Senior Instructor (Main Campus) Adam Vest, Instructor (Arney Street)
Landon Garrett Bennett – Unicoi High School
John Hilemon – Unicoi High School
Trenten Carr – Unicoi High School
Andy Wright – Unicoi High School
Alex Caldwell – Happy Valley High School
Cayden Campbell – Happy Valley High School
Seth Williams – Happy Valley High School
Jacob Earp – Johnson County High School
Mason Egolf – Elizabethton High School
Dillon Woodby – Elizabethton High School
Donovan Tracy – Dobyns Bennett High School
Tanner Trent – Dobyns Bennett High School
Nathan Hartley – Unaka High School
Industrial Electricity (4 students)
Phillip Peters, Associate Instructor
Hunter Perkins – Hampton High School
Aiden Bowman – Happy Valley High School
Dawson Cardwell – Elizabethton High School
Lucas Perkins – Unaka High School
Automotive Technology (3 students)
Jackie Livingston, Instructor
Corey Payne – Unaka High School
Connor Cannon – Unaka High School
Lonny Linthicum – Happy Valley High School
Cosmetology (7 students)
Toni Campbell, Senior Instructor
Tori Rowe – Unaka High School
Olivia Warfield – Unaka High School
Angel Honaker – Unaka High School
Victoria DeMare – Elizabethton High School
Kelsey Price – Happy Valley High School
Lacy Taylor – Happy Valley High School
Hannah Julian – Elizabethton High Schoo
Phlebotomy (4 students)
Loretta Eades, Associate Instructor
Alley Taylor – Elizabethton High School
Shelby Grindstaff – Elizabethton High School
Ekatrina Gallagher – Unicoi High School
Emily Lane – Unicoi High School
Diesel Powered Equipment Technology (3 students)
Tim Ward, Instructor/Dave Honeycutt, Instructor, Fredrick Anderson, Instructor
Christian Carrillo – Unicoi County High School
Lonny Linthicum – Happy Valley High School
Landon Babb – Happy Valley High School
Pipefitting (2 students)
Tim Pierce, Associate Instructor
Seth Duckett – Tennessee High School
Isaac “Jody” White – Happy Valley High School
Practical Nursing (1 student)
Renee Hensley, Director Nursing Melissa Price, Instructor Meredith Pardee, Instructor Melinda Douglas, Kimmie Tipton Instructor, April Bowman Instructor
Alexus White – Unicoi High School
Advanced Manufacturing (1 student)
Charlie Phillips
Timmy McMahan – Happy Valley High School
Building Construction Technology (1 student)
Jamel Foster
Carmella Thompson – Unaka High School
Computer Information Technology (1 student)
Brandon Franklin, Instructor
Mason Sells – Happy Valley High School
Criminal Justice (1 student)
Joe Harrah, instructor
Sierra Woody – Unicoi County High School
HVAC/Refrigeration
Doug Street, Associate Instructor
Jacob Oliver – Unaka High School
