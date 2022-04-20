Three participate in first signing day at Northeast

From left are Eli Richardson and Seth Snyder of Sullivan East High School and Savannah Giles of David Crockett High School. They were the first three students to sign up for Northeast State Community College at the inaugural signing day for career technical education, Richardson and Snyder for machine tool technology and Giles for emergency medical technology.

 NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

ELIZABETHTON/BLOUNTVILLE — Welding was the preferred choice of study at the NC3 National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Thursday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.

TCAT welcomed 42 high schoolers into its career technical education programs, including 13 in welding.

Also Thursday, Northeast State held its first such National Career and Technical Education Letter of Intent Signing Day, welcoming three students committed to attending the college for the 2022-23 school year.

WHAT ARE NC3 CEREMONIES?

The ceremonies were part of a national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which mirrors the NCAA’s national signing day for athletes. The event honors students entering a technical education field and celebrates the dignity of work.

NC3 seeks to build a workforce to meet business and industry needs by connecting employers and educational institutions to foster training and job opportunities. For more information, go online to https://nc3.net/signingday/.

FIRST NORTHEAST EVENT

Signing on with Northeast State were Eli Richardson and Seth Snyder of Sullivan East High School and Savannah Giles of David Crockett High School.

Richardson and Snyder are getting machine tool technology certificates before they graduate high school and then are pursuing associate's degrees in that field at NSCC, while Giles is on the same path for emergency medical technology.

The trio donned NSCC caps and signed letters of intent while being celebrated by faculty, staff, parents and community members.

“We are honored these students have chosen to continue their education at Northeast State,” said Dr. Connie Marshall, interim president. “This ceremony validates their commitment to technical education as a career path, and we are delighted to welcome them to the college.”

TCAT SIGNINGS

Meanwhile at TCAT, which has had signing day in the past, 42 new students for the 2022-23 school year took part in the ceremony Thursday.

Among the 42 were 13 in welding, seven in cosmetology, four each in phlebotomy and industrial electricity, three each in automotive technology and diesel-powered equipment technology, two in pipefitting and one each in advanced manufacturing, building construction technology, computer information technology, criminal justice and HVAC/refrigeration.

From Sullivan County and its cities, Dobyns-Bennett seniors Donovan Tracy and Tanner Trent are both headed into the welding program, while Seth Duckett of Tennessee High is going into pipefitting.

Other high schools represented by signing students at the TCAT are Unicoi, Happy Valley, Johnson County, Elizabethton, Unaka and Hampton.

FULL TCAT LIST

Following is a complete list of the TCAT ceremony participants by field of study, listing instructors:

Welding (13 students)

Dale Hicks, Senior Instructor (Main Campus) Adam Vest, Instructor (Arney Street)

Landon Garrett Bennett – Unicoi High School

John Hilemon – Unicoi High School

Trenten Carr – Unicoi High School

Andy Wright – Unicoi High School

Alex Caldwell – Happy Valley High School

Cayden Campbell – Happy Valley High School

Seth Williams – Happy Valley High School

Jacob Earp – Johnson County High School

Mason Egolf – Elizabethton High School

Dillon Woodby – Elizabethton High School

Donovan Tracy – Dobyns Bennett High School

Tanner Trent – Dobyns Bennett High School

Nathan Hartley – Unaka High School

Industrial Electricity (4 students)

Phillip Peters, Associate Instructor

Hunter Perkins – Hampton High School

Aiden Bowman – Happy Valley High School

Dawson Cardwell – Elizabethton High School

Lucas Perkins – Unaka High School

Automotive Technology (3 students)

Jackie Livingston, Instructor

Corey Payne – Unaka High School

Connor Cannon – Unaka High School

Lonny Linthicum – Happy Valley High School

Cosmetology (7 students)

Toni Campbell, Senior Instructor

Tori Rowe – Unaka High School

Olivia Warfield – Unaka High School

Angel Honaker – Unaka High School

Victoria DeMare – Elizabethton High School

Kelsey Price – Happy Valley High School

Lacy Taylor – Happy Valley High School

Hannah Julian – Elizabethton High Schoo

Phlebotomy (4 students)

Loretta Eades, Associate Instructor

Alley Taylor – Elizabethton High School

Shelby Grindstaff – Elizabethton High School

Ekatrina Gallagher – Unicoi High School

Emily Lane – Unicoi High School

Diesel Powered Equipment Technology (3 students)

Tim Ward, Instructor/Dave Honeycutt, Instructor, Fredrick Anderson, Instructor

Christian Carrillo – Unicoi County High School

Lonny Linthicum – Happy Valley High School

Landon Babb – Happy Valley High School

Pipefitting (2 students)

Tim Pierce, Associate Instructor

Seth Duckett – Tennessee High School

Isaac “Jody” White – Happy Valley High School

Practical Nursing (1 student)

Renee Hensley, Director Nursing Melissa Price, Instructor Meredith Pardee, Instructor Melinda Douglas, Kimmie Tipton Instructor, April Bowman Instructor

Alexus White – Unicoi High School

Advanced Manufacturing (1 student)

Charlie Phillips

Timmy McMahan – Happy Valley High School

Building Construction Technology (1 student)

Jamel Foster

Carmella Thompson – Unaka High School

Computer Information Technology (1 student)

Brandon Franklin, Instructor

Mason Sells – Happy Valley High School

Criminal Justice (1 student)

Joe Harrah, instructor

Sierra Woody – Unicoi County High School

HVAC/Refrigeration

Doug Street, Associate Instructor

Jacob Oliver – Unaka High School

