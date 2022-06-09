ELIZABETHTON — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton is planning graduation this fall.
Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Seeger Chapel at Milligan University. It will be the first graduation for TCAT Elizabethton’s new president, Dr. David Hicks.
“I look forward to participating in the ceremony to showcase the class of 2022 who have been trained for employment in their chosen line of work,” said Hicks, who succeeds Dean Blevins who retired after completing 34 years of work in the field of career and technical education.