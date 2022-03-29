NASHVILLE — The new president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is to be chosen Thursday, as well as the criteria for selecting the new Northeast State Community College president.
The Tennessee Board of Regents will hold its regular quarterly meeting Thursday. The agenda also includes a report on college enrollment and student success data.
The board governs the state’s public community and technical colleges comprising the College System of Tennessee. The board will convene at 9 a.m. central time Thursday at the TBR system office, 1 Bridgestone Park, Nashville.
It will be live-streamed and archived on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/march-2022-quarterly-board-meeting. The full agenda, executive summary and detailed board materials are posted at the same link.
The meeting is open, and anyone wishing to attend at the system office may contact Board Secretary Mariah Perry at mariah.perry@tbr.edu or (615) 366-3927 for security access or accommodations, by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Board of Regents will receive and consider acting on Chancellor Flora W. Tydings’ recommendation of Susanne Cox for appointment as the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown.
Cox has been vice president of TCAT Morristown since 2014 and was one of the finalists selected by an 18-member search advisory committee announced on March 2. TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young is retiring at the end of April.
The board will also consider criteria for the next president of Northeast State. Dr. Bethany Bullock stepped down as president earlier this month, and the approval of the criteria for the next president is the first step in the search process. Dr. Connie Marshall, Northeast’s vice president for academic affairs, is serving as interim president during the search.
Also on the board’s agenda is consideration of 29 new programs, duplications and modifications of existing programs at the colleges of applied technology.
Other agenda items include:
• Informational reporting on college enrollment and student success data from Fall 2021 and preliminary enrollment for Spring 2022.
• Updates for the board on workforce development projects, the system’s role at Ford’s Blue Oval City project, and the state’s higher education budget process.
• Informational reporting on a new remote employment online training course designed to help students and recent graduates learn strategies for working remotely, including understand the characteristics of a successful remote worker and guidance for remaining connected to an organization.
• Consideration of compensation plan methodologies, reviewed by the board’s Personnel and Compensation Committee on March 25.
• Review and consideration of proposed strategic plans for Northeast State and Walters State community colleges.
• Consideration of two proposed new TBR policies, on financial management of student organizations and on the use of gift cards.
• Consideration of two proposed policy revisions, on student organizations and on the addition of students’ cumulative high school GPA as an assessment method for learning-support placement.
• Consideration of faculty emeriti recommendations and a proposed president emeritus designation.
• Consideration of a building naming request from Dyersburg State Community College.
• Consideration of a resolution of appreciation for TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young, who is retiring at the end of April after five years as the college’s president and 33 years of service in the TBR system
The TBR governs The College System of Tennessee, the state’s public community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus.
