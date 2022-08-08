Dr. Jeff McCord, shown here inside the lobby of the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, says one of his opportunities will be to work on close to a half million Tennesseans who don't have a high school diploma.
Dr. Jeff McCord, shown here inside the lobby of the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, says one of his opportunities will be to work on close to a half million Tennesseans who don't have a high school diploma.
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord, the Tennessee commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, is likely to be named the next full-time president of Northeast State Community College on Monday morning.
The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, will convene a special called meeting Monday for the following purposes:
• Considering and acting on Chancellor Flora Tydings’ recommendation for the appointment of McCord, a former NSCC vice president, as the next president of the college. He would start Oct. 1.
• Considering and acting on proposed criteria for the next presidents of the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology at Athens and Murfreesboro.
The meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard time. The TBR will meet virtually via Microsoft Teams, and the meeting will be livestreamed and archived on the TBR website.
On Tuesday, Tydings announced her recommendation that McCord be chosen for the position. He would replace the most recent full-time president, Bethany Bullock, and follow interim President Connie Marshall, who was one of the four finalists. Marshall was vice president of Academic Affairs before replacing Bullock on an interim basis.
McCord served for seven years as NSCC’s vice president for Economic and Workforce Development, following a 16-year career in leadership at Eastman Chemical Co.
Bullock, who left East Tennessee State University to become NSCC president in 2019, resigned in March to spend more time with her family but plans to remain on the business faculty at the Blountville college.
McCord said through a spokesman that he could not comment until after the TBR acts.
The TBR will also consider criteria for the next presidents of the TCATs in Athens and Murfreesboro. TCAT Athens President Stewart Smith and TCAT Murfreesboro President Carol Puryear plan to retire this fall, and approval of criteria for the next presidents is the first step in the search process.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.